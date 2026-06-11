White House defends Cuba sanctions as UN warns of harm

Washington. The Trump administration defended its sanctions on ‌Cuba on Wednesday after the United Nations' human rights chief warned US actions were causing "widespread harm to the population and endangering lives."

"These sanctions target the leaders and entities who sustain the regime's malicious campaign to ​subvert and destabilize US national security," a White House official told Reuters in ​response to a request for comment.

Washington has imposed sanctions on an array ⁠of Cuban entities and people, including the island nation's president, as it seeks to intensify ​pressure on Cuba's communist leaders. The sanctions follow the United States' declaration of a national emergency ​this year that would impose tariffs on any country that supplies oil to the island, a move that has resulted in frequent power outages.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said on Monday that ​the measures were affecting the Cuban population’s human rights, especially their access to essential ​supplies and services, including water, food and healthcare.

"Such severe sanctions packages that target entire sectors of an ‌economy ⁠and produce broad, indiscriminate and harsh effects on populations are incompatible with basic principles of international human rights law," Turk said.

The White House official pointed to previous comments made by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, reiterating that Washington is prepared to start a new ​chapter with Havana.

The only ​thing standing in ⁠the way, the official said, is the current leadership of Cuba, adding the country's "leaders should make a deal with the United States ​before it is too late."

The Cuban foreign ministry did not immediately ​respond to ⁠a request for comment, but Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez posted on social media earlier in the day that the U.S. energy blockade has harmed the Cuban population and hindered international agencies.