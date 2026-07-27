Samia swears in top officials, warns against favouritism

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Monday swore in two deputy permanent secretaries and witnessed four senior government officials take the Public Leadership Oath of Integrity, urging them to serve with integrity, cooperation and without favouritism while prioritising citizens' interests and national development.

Speaking at State House in Tunguu, Zanzibar, President Hassan said the appointments reflected the government's confidence in the leaders and called on them to provide quality services to Tanzanians.

"This appointment reflects the government's trust in your abilities," President Hassan said, urging the newly appointed leaders to remain committed to serving the public.

Those sworn in were Dr Latifa Mohammed Khamis, appointed Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Vice-President's Office responsible for Union Affairs, and Ms Prisca Burton Lwangili, appointed Deputy Permanent Secretary in the President's Office – Public Service Management and Good Governance.

The four officials who took the Public Leadership Oath of Integrity were Mr Ephraim Balozi Mafuru, Director General of TanTrade; Mr Salum Nassor Mnuna, Director General of the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (Ewura); Mr Massana Gibril Mwishawa, Commissioner for Conservation at Tanapa; and Ms Asha Dachi Mbaruk, Director General of TBC.

President Hassan directed the Vice-President's Office to strengthen the management of Union affairs and ensure challenges affecting the Union are addressed through cooperation to safeguard and strengthen it.

On environmental conservation, President Hassan called on leaders to work together in implementing conservation programmes and addressing challenges threatening the environment and the country's wellbeing.

"Serve the people with dedication and without favouritism," she told the leaders, emphasising the importance of fairness and accountability in public service.

She also instructed the President's Office – Public Service Management and Good Governance to strengthen the management of public servants by creating an environment that enables them to perform their duties efficiently.

In the transport sector, she directed authorities to accelerate the construction and supervision of strategic infrastructure projects, including railways, roads, ports and maritime transport, while assessing ways of expanding Air Tanzania's aviation business.

She further instructed the Ministry of Constitution and Legal Affairs to strengthen access to justice by giving more focus to legal aid campaigns so that services reach more citizens and help them secure justice in a timely manner.

The President also directed the Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TanTrade) to strengthen trade promotion and improve the management of trade fairs in the country.

She further instructed the Tanzania National Parks Authority (Tanapa) to enhance the management and protection of national parks and tourism resources, highlighting the institution's role in safeguarding conservation areas and supporting the growth of tourism.