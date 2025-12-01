Why the Arctic is emerging as a new geopolitical flashpoint

The Arctic has rapidly become a major point of confrontation among global powers for several strategic, economic, and security reasons.

The region is estimated to hold about 13 percent of the world’s undiscovered oil and 30 percent of its untapped natural gas.

As Arctic ice continues to recede due to climate change, these resources are becoming increasingly accessible, intensifying competition among nations.

Melting ice is also opening up navigable routes such as the Northern Sea Route, which could shorten transit times between Europe and Asia by as much as 40 perecent, significantly reducing shipping costs and reshaping global trade flows.

The Arctic provides crucial locations for radar systems, missile defense, and early-warning infrastructure due to its proximity to North America, Europe, and Russia.

As a result, global powers view the region as essential to maintaining strategic advantage.

Countries are strengthening their claims through military deployments, research stations, and legal frameworks under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). Control over Arctic waters and territory is increasingly tied to broader geopolitical influence.

In August 2025, Germany deployed naval forces to the Arctic for the first time, sending two warships to participate in NATO’s Atlantic Bear exercises. The move forms part of NATO’s broader efforts to expand its presence following Finland’s and Sweden’s accession to the alliance, which extends NATO’s northern frontier and alters the region’s security landscape.

In response, Russia showcased its advanced nuclear-capable hypersonic cruise missile during the Zapad-2025 military drills with Belarus. The five-day exercises, conducted across Russia, Belarus, the Baltic Sea, and the Barents Sea, involved up to 13,000 troops and multiple naval and air assets. They included counter-sabotage drills, drone warfare, electronic warfare, and assault simulations intended to bolster coordination in the event of conflict.

As part of these drills, Russia’s Defence Ministry confirmed the successful test-firing of a 3M22 Zircon hypersonic missile from the Northern Fleet’s Admiral Golovko frigate. The Zircon, described as a “ship-destroyer,” reportedly has a range of up to 1,000 kilometres and can reach speeds of Mach 9—nine times the speed of sound.

Russia has also built more than fifty military outposts across its Arctic territory, revived Soviet-era bases, deployed advanced missile systems, and expanded its fleet of nuclear-powered icebreakers. The Northern Fleet remains the backbone of its Arctic strategy.

The United States has intensified its Arctic posture by upgrading air bases in Alaska, investing in new icebreakers, and conducting regular joint military drills with allies. Washington has officially designated the Arctic as a “strategic priority.”

Canada has increased patrols in the Northwest Passage, invested in Arctic-capable vessels, and strengthened surveillance to reinforce sovereignty and support NATO missions.

Norway, a NATO member with significant Arctic territory, has boosted defense spending, expanded joint Arctic exercises, and modernized its submarine and air-defense capabilities.

Although not an Arctic state, China has declared itself a “near-Arctic power.” It has increased scientific research activities, invested in Arctic infrastructure, and deepened military cooperation with Russia.

Moscow continues to argue that NATO’s expanding activities in the region amount to unnecessary militarization. Russian authorities say the growing frequency of NATO designating the far north as a potential conflict zone raises tensions.

President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly insisted that Russia poses no threat in the Arctic, but he maintains that Moscow will “reliably protect” its interests and reinforce its military capabilities in response to what it sees as Western provocation.



