Xi Jinping intensifies military purge, investigates close ally

Beijing. China’s President Xi Jinping has extended his anti-corruption campaign deep into the top ranks of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), placing one of his closest allies, General Zhang Youxia, under investigation. The move underscores that even long-standing personal ties offer no protection from party discipline and highlights Xi’s consolidation of power over the military.

The Ministry of National Defence announced on Saturday that Zhang, vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), China’s top military leadership body, is being probed for “suspected serious violations of discipline and law.” Another senior officer, Liu Zhenli, chief of staff of the CMC’s Joint Staff Department, is also under investigation, effectively reducing the seven-member body to just two members, with Xi firmly at the top.

Jonathan Czin of the Washington-based Brookings Institution, who previously served as a senior China analyst at the CIA and director for China at the U.S. National Security Council, called the investigation “astonishing” and said it signals that “truly nobody in the leadership is safe now.” He described the move as a “profound shift” in Chinese politics, noting that past purges generally targeted officials who were only tangentially connected to Xi.

Both Xi and Zhang are “princelings,” children of former senior officers. Zhang, 75, was expected to retire in 2022 but was retained for a third term on the CMC, highlighting their close relationship. Analysts say his role overseeing military procurement, which has long been a focus of Xi’s anti-corruption campaign, likely contributed to the probe.

“The purge shows Xi is systematically reshaping the PLA leadership to ensure loyalty and competence,” said Neil Thomas, a fellow at the Asia Society. Analysts also point out that the move reduces the likelihood of an immediate military escalation against Taiwan while Xi installs trusted allies in key positions.

A front-page editorial in the PLA Daily described the investigation as a major achievement, accusing the two generals of violating the “Chairman Responsibility System,” under which Xi, as CMC chairman, holds supreme decision-making authority and absolute control over the military.

“The reference to violations of the Chairman Responsibility System suggests Zhang had amassed too much influence outside Xi’s direct control,” said Lyle Morris, senior fellow at the Asia Society Policy Institute’s Center for China Analysis.

Xi’s anti-corruption drive has targeted both civilian and military officials since he came to power in 2012, including the elite Rocket Force, which oversees nuclear and conventional missiles. Two former defence ministers have also been purged in recent years. Experts note that while corruption concerns may be genuine, they often serve as a pretext for political consolidation.

James Char, of the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore, said investigating Zhang demonstrates that Xi is addressing claims that his PLA anti-corruption campaign had been selective. “Zhang had previously avoided consequences after his associate Li Shangfu was removed in 2023 for corruption in military procurement,” Char said.

The depletion of senior military leadership raises questions about the PLA’s operational chain of command. “It’s unclear how the military functions with so many senior officers removed and few replacements available,” Czin said. Analysts expect higher-level initiatives, including expanded joint training, to slow until Xi rebuilds the CMC.

Eric Hundman, director of research at BluePath Labs, a U.S.-based security consultancy, said Xi may add new members or build a new decision-making apparatus around himself. Thomas of the Asia Society noted that Xi could use the lead-up to next year’s Communist Party Congress to vet suitable candidates for the commission.

Despite decades without war, China continues to assert itself in regional maritime disputes and around self-ruled Taiwan, which Beijing claims. Large-scale military exercises were conducted around Taiwan late last year. Analysts suggest Xi’s focus on loyalty and discipline strengthens the military for future challenges rather than indicating an immediate conflict.