Chinese President Xi Jinping Congratulates Samia on Tanzanian Presidency

Dar es Salaam. Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a warm congratulatory message to Samia Suluhu Hassan following her assumption of the presidency of the United Republic of Tanzania.

In his message, President Xi highlighted the longstanding friendship between China and Tanzania, noting that bilateral relations in recent years have flourished at a high level.

“I am delighted to learn of your assumption of office as President of the United Republic of Tanzania, and would like to extend to you our warmest congratulations on behalf of the government and people of China.

I wish you every success in fulfilling this noble mission, and even greater accomplishment in leading the people of Tanzania toward national development and revitalisation,” Xi said.

He further underscored that China values its partnership with Tanzania, with the two nations supporting each other on key issues of core interest and achieving tangible results across multiple areas of practical cooperation.