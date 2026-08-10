Yemeni military says Houthi attack on Mocha kills 7, wounds 30

The Yemeni military said seven ‌people including military personnel and civilians were killed and 30 others wounded in a ​Houthi attack on the Red ​Sea port city of Mocha, civilian ⁠infrastructure and armed forces.

"Four members ​of the armed forces and three civilians ​have been killed, and 30 others injured," the Yemeni military said in a statement ​early on Monday.

Air defences intercepted and ​shot down 11 Houthi drones that participated in ‌the ⁠attack, the military said.

Footage shown by Houthi-affiliated Al Masirah TV showed the launch of several ballistic missiles and ​drones, which ​Houthi ⁠military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a post on ​Telegram targeted Saudi troop concentrations ​and ⁠weapons depots.