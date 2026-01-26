Zelenskiy says US security guarantees for Ukraine ready for signing

Kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said a U.S. document outlining security guarantees for Ukraine is fully prepared, with Kyiv now waiting for the date and location for its signing.

The announcement followed weekend talks in Abu Dhabi between Ukrainian and Russian negotiators, mediated by the United States.

“For us, security guarantees primarily mean assurances from the United States. The document is 100 percent ready, and we are waiting for our partners to confirm when and where it will be signed,” Zelenskiy said during a news conference in Vilnius, Lithuania.

He added that after signing, the document will be sent to the U.S. Congress and the Ukrainian parliament for ratification.

Over Friday and Saturday, Ukrainian and Russian delegations met for the first trilateral session, including U.S. mediators, to discuss Washington’s framework for ending the nearly four-year war.

No agreement was reached, but both sides expressed openness to continued dialogue, with another round expected next Sunday in Abu Dhabi, according to a U.S. official.

Zelenskiy said discussions focused on a 20-point U.S. plan, noting that while many issues remain contentious, the number of problematic points has decreased.

He added that Russia is pushing Ukraine to cede eastern regions it has failed to capture since the start of its full-scale invasion, but Kyiv remains firm that the country’s territorial integrity must be preserved.