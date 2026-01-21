Trump says he will meet Ukraine’s Zelenskiy, deal ‘reasonably close’

Davos. U.S. President Donald Trump has said he will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Switzerland, and expressed optimism that Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin could soon reach a deal to end the nearly four-year war in Ukraine.

Speaking on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Trump said he was in talks with Putin, who he believes wants an agreement to end the conflict. He added that Zelenskiy also appeared ready to reach an accord.

Both leaders had previously backed away from a potential agreement, but Trump said a deal was now “reasonably close.”

Trump initially said he would meet Zelenskiy later on Wednesday, a claim disputed by sources familiar with the Ukrainian president’s schedule, before clarifying that the meeting was planned for Thursday.

Ukraine is set to mark the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion on February 24.

Trump said he had hoped to negotiate a deal sooner but noted the “abnormal hatred” between the two leaders. Last week, he told Reuters that Zelenskiy had been the main obstacle to an agreement.