Jobs of Tanzanian workers in Qatar now secure

Dar es Salaam. Protection of Tanzanian workers in Qatar has received a boost after the two countries inked an agreement to address their issues and broaden the employment options.

There have been reported complaints of violence by Tanzanians who work in the Asian country for a long time but the Tanzania Employment Services Agency (TaESA) director of employment, Mr Joseph Nganga, said Tanzanians can now be employed in Qatar with special procedures coordinated by the government.

“We are set to sign similar treaties with other two nations soon,” he said yesterday during a press conference organised by the Prime Minister’s Office responsible for Labour, Youth, Employment and People with Disability

He added that for the time being, Tanzanians have access to employment prospects in Qatar and that any problems they may have will be resolved in accordance with the agreements.

Explaining challenges faced by many graduates, Mr Nganga noted that about 73 percent of workers lack communication skills, integrity and skills on what they studied while having high expectations of quick success.

Meanwhile, the deputy State Minister for the docket, Mr Patrobas Katambi, said in the government audited some 859 firms in the first quarter of the current financial year on the implementation of the labour laws and found that many workers did not have employment contract.

“Some of employers also pay less than the minimum statutory wage rate, avoid tax by giving false employment contracts, and foreigners are paid more than locals for similar jobs with similar skills,” he said, adding that the government will take legal actions against the violators.

Speaking about the provision of loans to the disabled and youth through the local councils, he said the government increased the maximum amount to Sh50 million from Sh10 million.

He said borrowers who repay their loans timely can get more in terms of loans.