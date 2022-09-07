Online registration for CSO Week 2022 opens

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Online registration for civil society organisations (CSOs) and other participants wishing to attend this year’s CSO Week has opened.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam, CSO Week 2022 coordinator Shirley Mushi said more than 500 participants from the civil society sector sin Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda, the government, development partners and the private sector are expected to attend the event scheduled to take place from October 24 to October 28 in Arusha.

“We would like to inform the public that we have officially opened CSO Week 2022 online registration. To register, visit the website csoweek.info and I appeal to prospective attendees to register early. CSO Week 2022 will place citizens at the centre of its activities and discussions. This year’s CSO Week will be one of a kind, and will showcase the sector’s ever-evolving and innovative approaches as a key stakeholder in development,” Dr Mushi said.

She added that the agenda of CSO Week 2022 would also focus on ensuring that multi-sectoral actors are made a critical part of new collectives geared towards delivering development.

“The week brings together key development actors, and is aimed at enhancing relations and partnerships that aim to bolster civil society’s engagement in Tanzania’s development, forging new and strengthening existing collectives aimed at addressing key development challenges, and generating and exchanging ideas,” Dr Mushi said.

The CSO Week Steering Committee and organisers officially launched CSO Week 2022 in Dar es Salaam last month, and the theme this year is “People’s Development, People’s Stories”.

The theme underscores the fact that the people are CSOs’ most integral constituency, partners, and the overriding reason for the existence of civil society.

The theme allows for critical reflection on the many approaches, systems, and processes used by CSOs to address developmental challenges, particularly those that are complex, deep-rooted, and long-standing.

It also reaffirms CSOs’ and development actors’ commitment to transformative change.

The chief guest at the launch was CRDB Bank chief executive Abdulmajid Nsekela, who said civil society’s efforts to enhance cooperation among civil society stakeholders are recognised and appreciated by the private sector since they are meant to facilitate and expedite development.