Parliament urges UCSAF to oversee installation of communication towers across Tanzania

Monduli. The Permanent Parliamentary Committee on Public Investment (PIC) has called on the Universal Communications Service Access Fund (UCSAF) to fully oversee the installation of 758 communication towers across Tanzania to ensure the investment's benefits reach the people.

The government, through UCSAF, has provided subsidies to mobile service providers for the building of these towers, which are being constructed in all regions of the country and are expected to benefit 8.5 million citizens.

Speaking on Sunday, February 16, 2025, during an inspection of tower construction in the villages of Esilalei and Sepeko in Monduli District, Arusha Region, PIC chairperson Augustine Holle said that the towers must be completed by May 13, this year. He said no extensions would be granted to contractors for the project.

"We have been informed that the implementation of this major project has reached 52.4 percent. We are satisfied with the work we have seen, and the towers are in place. The work being done is commendable. I commend the government for the progress despite challenges. The pace of implementation is good," he said.

He added: "We are aware that President Samia Suluhu Hassan has categorically said that contractors will not be given extra time. As a committee, we would like to emphasise this point. Ensure contractors remain on schedule so that the project is completed on time, and the benefits of this investment are realised by the public through improved communication."

Earlier, UCSAF Operations director Albert Richard said that 758 towers are being built across the country, with 141 towers in the regions of Arusha, Kilimanjaro, Tanga and Manyara.

He said that the project, which costs Sh126 billion, is 52.4 percent complete and is expected to be finished by May 2025.

"This project is being implemented in all 26 regions, 703 wards and 1,407 villages nationwide, where more than 8.5 million people will benefit from this essential service. The contract for the project was signed on May 13, 2023," he said.

Mr Richard also highlighted some challenges affecting the project, including poor road infrastructure.

"To date, the government has paid Sh70 billion to enable project implementers to import equipment for the construction of these towers, as most of the materials are imported. Everyone involved in this project must buckle up to ensure timely completion," he added.

Residents from Sepeko and Esilalei villages have expressed their gratitude for the communication towers, noting how they have improved their access to communication.

Letema Saning’o, a resident of Sepeko, shared how before the tower installation, they had to walk long distances to find network coverage.

"We are grateful to the government because since the tower was erected here, we no longer have to walk long distances to find a place with network coverage to make calls. It used to be a challenge when we had a sick person at night, as we couldn’t find help," she said.

Kadogo Maenga, a resident of Esilalei, added that since the tower installation, they no longer have to seek alternative ways to access communication services.

"We no longer climb trees to get network coverage. Even when I’m in bed, I get good network coverage and can communicate with my relatives without any challenges," he said.







