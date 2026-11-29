Geita. Ten members of the same family have survived suspected food poisoning after eating wild vegetables, locally known as mchicha pori, in Mkoani Street, Kalangalala Ward, Geita Municipality.

All 10 reportedly lost consciousness after consuming the vegetables believed to be poisonous.

Speaking about the incident, the family’s mother, Lucia Nkijwaa, said she had collected the vegetables from the wild after failing to afford shop-bought alternatives for the family’s meal.

She said financial hardship had forced her to turn to wild plants as a source of food.

Geita Municipal Hospital Acting Medical Officer-in-Charge Dr Fikiri Mabina confirmed that the hospital had received 10 members of the same family following the suspected poisoning.