







Food prices have continued to rise in markets across Tanzania, putting further pressure on household budgets and making it increasingly difficult for consumers to afford basic necessities.

The increases are particularly affecting people who depend on small businesses, casual labour and other daily income-generating activities, forcing them to stretch limited earnings to cover essential expenses.

A survey of markets and shops in Dar es Salaam, Kilimanjaro, Mbeya and Arusha shows that prices of commonly consumed food items have increased, including maize flour, rice, potatoes, vegetables and fish.

A kilogramme of maize flour, previously sold at Sh1,000, now costs between Sh1,200 and Sh1,500. Rice has risen from Sh2,400 to between Sh2,800 and Sh3,100 per kilogramme, while a 10-litre bucket of potatoes has increased from Sh12,000 to between Sh15,000 and Sh16,500.

The increases have also affected food vendors, with a plate of ugali or rice rising from Sh2,000 to between Sh2,500 and Sh3,000. A serving of banana and meat now costs between Sh4,000 and Sh5,000, while a cup of milk tea has increased from Sh1,000 to Sh1,500.

Traders attribute the increases largely to reduced supplies and difficulties in accessing some food products.

Prices of other essentials have also climbed. A tomato previously sold for Sh150 now costs Sh200, while an onion has risen from Sh100 to between Sh150 and Sh200. Packaged milk has increased from Sh1,500 to as much as Sh2,200, depending on the location.

Fish prices have also gone up, with a kilogramme of Nile perch in some parts of Dar es Salaam rising from Sh12,000 to Sh14,000, while tilapia has increased from Sh14,000 to Sh16,000.

Vegetables such as eggplants and okra, previously sold at Sh3,000 per bucket, now cost between Sh6,500 and Sh7,000. A kilogramme of liver has risen from Sh16,000 to Sh18,000, while beans have increased from Sh3,500 to Sh4,200.

Annual inflation remains at 4.3 per cent

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) October report, Tanzania’s annual headline inflation rate for the year ending September 2026 remained at 4.3 per cent, unchanged from the year ending August 2026.

The report, however, showed that annual food and non-alcoholic beverages inflation increased to 3.9 per cent in September from 3.7 per cent in August.

Non-food and non-alcoholic beverages inflation remained at 4.6 per cent over the same period.

Traders feel the pressure

In Dar es Salaam, food trader Ashura Ally, based in Ubungo, said the prices of several food items had increased, particularly ginger, lemons and carrots.

“I went to the market yesterday. Three cooking bananas cost Sh1,000, three lemons Sh1,000, small carrots Sh500, a kilogramme of ginger Sh2,000, a bucket of tomatoes between Sh7,000 and Sh8,000, while meat has increased from Sh12,000 to Sh14,000,” she said.

She added that cooking gas prices had also increased, with a five-kilogramme cylinder rising from Sh24,000 to Sh27,000, while a 15-kilogramme cylinder had gone up from Sh58,000 to Sh62,000.

In Mbeya, sweet potato trader Tausi Azory, based in Nonde, said the rising cost of cooking oil was putting additional pressure on her business.

She said a litre of cooking oil now costs between Sh5,500 and Sh6,000, compared with Sh3,500 to Sh4,000 previously.

“We are not deliberately raising prices; we are also feeling the pressure. Even tomatoes for kachumbari have become expensive. Those that cost Sh300 now sell for Sh500, while those previously sold at Sh500 now cost Sh1,000. That is why we have increased the price of plain chips from Sh1,000 to Sh1,500,” she said.

Sweet potato farmer Jane Thomas, from Simambwe Village, said leaf diseases had affected production, resulting in lower-than-expected harvests.

She added that labour costs for harvesting, loading and transporting produce from farms to the roadside had further increased expenses for farmers and traders.

At Ikuti Iyunga Market in Mbeya, trader Anna Sanga said farm-gate potato prices had increased compared with the same period last year.

She said a sack that sold for between Sh60,000 and Sh70,000 during the previous season now costs Sh85,000. Rice prices had also risen from between Sh45,000 and Sh60,000 to as much as Sh70,000, depending on quality.

“This season, potatoes are difficult to obtain. One of the main reasons is that large-scale traders are buying directly from farmers in the fields, unlike those of us who sell in markets,” she said.

Sanga added that a large plastic container of potatoes now costs between Sh18,000 and Sh19,000, while a 10-litre measure sells for between Sh9,500 and Sh10,000. Rice prices range from Sh2,000 to Sh2,500 per kilogramme, compared with Sh1,500 to Sh1,800 previously.

Meat, rice and cooking oil prices rise in Kilimanjaro

In Kilimanjaro, prices of meat, cooking oil and rice have also increased, according to observations at Mbuyuni, Moshi Main and Manyema markets.

A kilogramme of meat has risen from Sh12,000 to between Sh13,000 and Sh14,000, with traders attributing the increase to reduced livestock supplies, which have pushed up purchasing costs.

Cooking oil has increased from Sh43,000 to Sh50,000 for a 10-litre container, with shortages also cited as a contributing factor.

Rice prices have climbed from Sh2,900 to Sh3,300 per kilogramme, while another grade previously sold at Sh3,200 now costs Sh3,700.

Moshi meat trader Joseph Mmary said the shortage of livestock had increased purchasing costs, forcing traders to raise prices.

“If livestock supplies remain low, this business could continue facing difficulties because we will be forced to sell meat at higher prices,” he said.

Supply shortages drive up prices in Arusha

In Arusha, traders at Kilombero and Samunge markets attributed rising prices to reduced farm supplies and delays in the arrival of new consignments from producing regions, particularly beans from Kagera.

Market trader Elias John said carrot prices had more than doubled, with a small bucket now selling at Sh15,000, up from Sh7,000. A sack of carrots had also increased from between Sh50,000 and Sh60,000 to Sh100,000.

He added that a bucket of tomatoes now costs Sh7,000, up from Sh6,000 the previous week, while a bucket of onions had risen from Sh5,000 to Sh8,000. A sack of Irish potatoes now costs Sh140,000.

Another trader, Mwanaidi Juma, said the price of beans had increased from Sh3,000 to Sh4,000 per kilogramme because fresh supplies from Bukoba had not yet reached the market.

“A crate of tomatoes now costs about Sh65,000, although there is no fixed price because supplies from farms are limited. Beans have also risen to Sh4,000 per kilogramme because the new consignment from Bukoba has not arrived,” she said.

Juma said wholesale tomato prices remained unstable, with a crate selling for an average of Sh65,000 depending on incoming supplies.

However, cucumber prices have offered some relief to consumers. Trader Halima Shabaan said the wholesale price of a sack or bulk package had fallen from Sh90,000 to between Sh50,000 and Sh55,000.