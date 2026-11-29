







Dar es Salaam. Copper cable theft has spread to Dar es Salaam's Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) infrastructure, disrupting ticketing services at one of the stations and forcing passengers to seek services elsewhere.

The DIT station has been unable to provide ticketing services for more than a month after thieves stole copper cables connected to its electrical system, according to the Dar Rapid Transit Agency (Dart).

Dart Chief Executive Officer Said Tunda said the theft was denying passengers access to essential transport services while costing the government money to repair infrastructure built using taxpayers' funds.

Speaking to The Citizen on Saturday, November 28, 2026, Mr Tunda urged passengers to use BRT stations for their intended purpose and avoid activities that could damage public infrastructure.

“We urge members of the public visiting these stations to use them for their intended purpose, which is to access transport services, and nothing else.

“When these cables are stolen, passengers are denied transport services and the government incurs losses because the infrastructure was built using taxpayers' money,” he said.

He warned that vandalism was also slowing the government's plans to expand the BRT network, as funds earmarked for constructing new stations had to be redirected towards repairing damaged facilities.

Mr Tunda was speaking as rehabilitation work continued at several BRT stations following damage caused by the October 29, 2025 unrest, which affected 27 stations.

However, some facilities have yet to be fully restored, while services along Morocco Road remain suspended.

He said Dart was monitoring incidents of vandalism and that anyone found responsible would face legal action.

Dart Operations Manager Philomeni Mzee said the DIT station was the only facility currently affected by copper cable theft, adding that efforts to restore normal services were under way.

He confirmed that the incident had been reported to the police for further investigation.

“As far as I know, every theft incident must be reported to the police. We have done so to allow further action to be taken,” he said.

Dar es Salaam Special Police Zone Commander Jumanne Muliro, who was contacted by Mwananchi, said the station was among facilities damaged during incidents in October 2025 and October 2026.

He added that suspects involved in the vandalism had been apprehended.

“Security has improved considerably, and action was taken against those who attempted to damage the stations last year and this year,” he said.

Passengers raise concerns

Last week, passengers complained about the suspension of services at DIT station, saying they were being directed to use the Fire or Kisutu stations instead.

Haitham Minja, a Kimara resident, said the arrangement was inconveniencing regular passengers, particularly those living near DIT.

“For passengers like us who live near DIT, travelling to other stations is inconvenient, especially when carrying luggage or accompanying a sick person. What makes it worse is that we were not given an explanation, other than being directed to use different stations,” he said.

Copper cable theft has also affected infrastructure belonging to the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco), Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) and Tanzania Telecommunications Corporation (TTCL).

Three days ago, residents of Jilago village in Maswa District, Simiyu Region, apprehended two people suspected of cutting copper cables from Tanesco electricity poles.

Tanesco Songwe Regional Security Officer Juma Muhuba said on August 14, 2026, that more than 15 suspects had been arrested and taken to court over alleged electricity and copper cable theft between 2024 and 2026.

A businessman who requested anonymity attributed the growing theft to the value of copper in the scrap metal market and demand from industrial users.

He said some buyers purchased the materials without verifying their origins, thereby creating a market for stolen property.

In December 2024, 15 people were suspected of involvement in sabotage targeting Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) infrastructure, with more than 14 tonnes of copper cables reportedly stolen.

Separately, Tanesco records published in June 2025 showed that the utility had incurred losses of Sh700.5 million following the destruction of 63 transformers in 2024.