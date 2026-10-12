113-year-old MV Liemba returns to Lake Tanganyika after Sh34 billion overhaul









Kigoma. Tanzania’s historic passenger vessel MV Liemba has returned to Lake Tanganyika following a Sh34 billion overhaul, bringing renewed hopes of improved transport, trade and passenger services for communities along the lake.

Built in Germany in 1913, the vessel has undergone extensive refurbishment, including the installation of new engines, generators and modern navigation and safety systems, as well as improvements to passenger facilities.

MV Liemba began its first post-refurbishment voyage on the night of October 6, 2026, departing Kigoma Port for Kalemie in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The voyage marked the resumption of a service that had been suspended in 2018 because of the vessel’s deteriorating condition.

Owned by the government through the Tanzania Shipping Agencies Corporation (Tashico), the ship is expected to reconnect communities that depend on water transport to move between areas along Lake Tanganyika.

Passengers are also expected to benefit from improved onboard services, including a restaurant, meals, sleeping facilities and music entertainment at the ship’s bar.

Modern navigation and safety systems

One of the major changes has been made to the wheelhouse, where old equipment has been replaced with modern systems designed to simplify navigation and improve safety.

Felix Kitambi, an engineer with Dar es Salaam Merchant Group and Heavy Industries (DHI Tanzania), which participated in the refurbishment, said the vessel had been fitted with an autopilot system that allows the captain to set a course for the ship to follow.

The captain can still steer the vessel manually, depending on the conditions encountered during a voyage.

“The old steering wheel was very large, but we now have a smaller one. We have also installed equipment that enables the captain to monitor and control the vessel more easily,” Mr Kitambi said.

The vessel has also been equipped with communication systems, including two very high frequency (VHF) radios, as well as high frequency (HF) and medium frequency (MF) systems to support communication during voyages.

For enhanced surveillance, closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras allow the captain to monitor activities in different parts of the vessel from the wheelhouse.

An Automatic Identification System (AIS) has also been installed to help identify nearby vessels, determine their positions and track their directions, reducing the risk of collisions on the lake.

Other equipment includes an echo sounder for measuring water depth and a fire detection and alarm system.

The vessel also has a Bridge Navigational Watch Alarm System (BNWAS), which issues alerts when required to help ensure continued vigilance in the wheelhouse while the ship is under way.

Two radars have been installed to help detect objects ahead of the vessel, particularly at night. An electronic chart system also enables the captain to monitor the vessel’s route without relying solely on paper charts.

New engines to improve performance

In addition to the navigation upgrades, MV Liemba has been fitted with two new main engines and generators to provide electricity for onboard operations.

Paul Ndaki, a piping systems manager and engineer with DHI Tanzania, said the vessel had two main generators, each with a stated capacity of 192 kilowatts, as well as an auxiliary generator for use when the ship is anchored.

The auxiliary generator has a capacity of 100 kilowatts, allowing essential systems to operate while the vessel is in port without relying on an external power supply.

According to the engineers involved in the refurbishment, each main engine has an output of 623 kilowatts. The vessel is expected to reach a speed of 14 knots, equivalent to approximately 26 kilometres per hour.

The improved speed is expected to reduce travel time on some routes connecting Kigoma Port with Mpulungu Port in Zambia.

The ship has also received two new propellers, which transfer power from the engines through shafts to propel the vessel forwards or backwards, depending on the captain’s requirements.

Engineer Paschal said the twin-propeller arrangement offered a safety advantage because, if one engine developed a fault, the other could help move the vessel to a location where assistance was available, depending on the nature of the fault and the conditions on the lake.

A historic vessel returns

MV Liemba’s history dates back to 1913, when it was built in Kiel, Germany, under the name Graf von Goetzen.

It was transported to East Africa in sections and reassembled in Kigoma.

During the First World War, the vessel served as a German military ship on Lake Tanganyika. In 1916, German forces deliberately scuttled it to prevent it from falling into enemy hands.

In 1924, the British raised the vessel, refurbished it and renamed it MV Liemba, the name by which it has remained known in Tanzania’s maritime history.

For decades, the ship transported passengers and cargo, connecting communities, some of which face challenges accessing road transport.

Its return after eight years out of service is expected to restore an important transport link for people living around Lake Tanganyika.

With a capacity to carry 200 tonnes of cargo and 600 passengers, the vessel is expected to support trade, ease travel and expand economic opportunities for communities in Tanzania and neighbouring countries.