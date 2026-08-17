MV Liemba set for relaunch following Sh34 billion overhaul

Kigoma. The horn of the 111-year-old MV Liemba echoed across Lake Tanganyika over the weekend for the first time in more than eight years, signalling a new era for regional trade and transport.

Transport Minister Prof Makame Mbarawa led the first phase of technical trials for the newly rehabilitated vessel, marking the beginning of what the government describes as ‘50 years of new voyages.’

The Sh34 billion rehabilitation, fully funded by the government of Tanzania, has transformed the historic ship from hull to bridge while meticulously preserving its heritage.

With the project now 97 percent complete, officials have confirmed that MV Liemba will resume commercial operations on September 1st this year.

Speaking on board the vessel, Prof Mbarawa explained that the trials are being conducted in two phases to ensure the ship meets international safety standards.

"The first phase of trials was conducted to test the basic systems after installation of new machinery," he said, adding that a more comprehensive final phase is scheduled for August 19 to 21, 2026,” he said.

He emphasised the vessel's longevity, noting that with regular maintenance, it could serve for more than 80 years.

"The issue of MV Liemba was one of the matters that troubled us most in Parliament... Today I can tell the nation: it is complete," he stated.

The project was led by the Dar-es-Salaam Merchant Group (DMG), a 100 percent Tanzanian-owned firm.

DMG director, Mr Rayton Kwembe, noted that the overhaul involved replacing all propulsion machinery, including engines and generators, while refurbishing passenger areas with new seating, bedding, and modernised dining facilities.

A key challenge was the restoration of the wooden interiors to protect the ship's historical character.

"MV Liemba is a historical ship. You cannot just remove everything and replace it with steel... underneath, every pipe, every wire, every engine is brand new," explained Mr Kwembe.

The ship revival is expected to significantly lower costs for traders who have struggled since the vessel was withdrawn from service.

A maize trader from Sumbawanga, Ms Rehema Juma, said transporting goods via truck and small boat currently costs Sh200,000 per tonne and takes three days.

"With MV Liemba, we can load directly from Kalambo and reach Kigoma in one night. That will save us money and time," she said.

Fishermen from Karema, Katavi Region, Mr Ally Magesa, observed that without the ship, middlemen dictated prices, leading to losses.

"This ship is not just transport. It is our market. It connects us to buyers in three countries," he said.

Women traders in Katavi have voiced frustration over rising passenger fares on small boats, which have become unaffordable for patients and students along Lake Tanganyika.

“Taking a sick person to Kigoma hospital costs Sh80,000 in a small, risky boat. MV Liemba was safe and affordable. We hope it resumes soon,” said Nsimbo resident, Ms Sophia Mwakalinga.

Residents added that the vessel’s return would reconnect separated families across the lake.

Once fully operational, MV Liemba will transport up to 600 passengers and 200 tonnes of cargo per trip.

Engineers confirmed the installation of modern radar, GPS, and radio communication systems, alongside new lifeboats, life jackets, and firefighting equipment to meet international standards.

The ship will run scheduled routes to Bujumbura (Burundi), Kalemie and Uvira (DRC), and Mpulungu (Zambia), reviving a vital trade corridor.

Government officials noted the project forms part of a broader strategy to establish Kigoma as a regional trade hub.

During an inspection of ongoing port expansion works, Prof Mbarawa emphasised the strategic goal.