MV Liemba restoration nears completion as historic Lake Tanganyika vessel targets August return to service

Kigoma. The restoration of the century-old MV Liemba, one of the most iconic vessels on Lake Tanganyika, has reached 75 percent completion, with the ship expected to resume operations in August 2026, marking a major boost to regional water transport and trade.

The vessel, which previously operated routes linking Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Zambia, has been out of service for three years undergoing extensive rehabilitation.

The overhaul is being carried out by Croatian firm M/S Brodosplit JSC in partnership with Tanzania’s Dar es Salaam Merchant Group (DMG), with the refurbished ship expected to carry up to 600 passengers and 200 tonnes of cargo. Once completed, it is expected to significantly enhance transport and commercial activity across the Lake Tanganyika corridor.

Speaking during an inspection of the project on June 11, 2026, Kigoma Regional Administrative Secretary Hassan Rugwa said trial operations for MV Liemba are scheduled to begin in July, ahead of the official relaunch in August.

“Remaining works are mainly tests. Experts have assured us that sea trials will begin in July and the vessel will start operations in August,” he said.

He added that completion of the MV Liemba overhaul will pave the way for rehabilitation works on another historic vessel, MV Mwongozo.

Mr Rugwa also inspected ongoing upgrades at Kigoma Port on Lake Tanganyika, noting that the expansion project is expected to improve maritime transport efficiency and boost cross-border trade.

The $20 million project includes deepening the port basin and constructing a 150-metre berth capable of accommodating passenger vessels, with completion scheduled for October 2027, allowing two ships to dock simultaneously.

“Essentially, we now have two passenger terminals as well as a cargo terminal, all undergoing expansion and rehabilitation works,” he said.

He added that the projects form part of the Sixth-Phase Government’s efforts under President Samia Suluhu Hassan to strengthen maritime transport infrastructure and open up investment opportunities in the region.

Meanwhile, Tanzania Shipping Company (TASHICO) representative Humphrey Mwambungu said the government investment in MV Liemba will deliver broad economic benefits, from small-scale traders to large business operators. He noted that there is currently no operational vessel of comparable passenger and cargo capacity on Lake Tanganyika.

“Key components had been awaited, including the shaft and propeller, which have now arrived. What remains is fitting, and we expect the project to be completed by the end of July,” he said.