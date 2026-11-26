The latest wave of cleaning up the streets in Dar es Salaam and other urban areas seems to be subsiding. Recently, the Minister of State for Local Government was quoted by the media as saying that the problem of street traders (Machingas) in Kariakoo, Dar es Salaam, will be over in six months since they will all be relocated to a new market being constructed in the Jangwani area.

Getting traders off the streets is a recurring theme in urban management in this country. In March 2006, the government embarked on a city cleaning exercise involving the removal of street traders and their structures from key points of Dar es Salaam and other major urban areas. The government used force to remove them, but the “cleanliness” was short-lived. Referring to that period, I wrote an article titled: “Will the new government regulate the Machingas”? This was in view of the fact that a general election had taken place, and a new government wanted to have traders off the streets.

I recall, again that in December 2009, I wrote an article titled: “Can the war against street traders be won?” At that time, authorities were contemplating a city clean up and street traders had been given up to November 30 (2009), to get off the streets. The Kinondoni Municipal Council had given them until December 25 (Christmas) to have moved from areas where street trading was unauthorised, to areas that had been officially set up for them.

Government efforts were not just to evict traders. An idea was formulated that constructing a new large structure would absorb all of these. So, the famous Machinga complex was conceived and constructed at a cost of 13 billion shillings borrowed from the NSSF. Since its opening in 2012, the Complex has remained largely underutilised and has done little to lure traders from their preferred locations.

A paper titled: “Regulating Street Trading: a thorn in the flesh of public authorities” (July 2011) traced the government efforts to deal with this issue since way back in the 1980s and 1990s. The problem seems to be intractable.

Nevertheless, public authorities seem to pin their hope on new market structures. An authoritative daily recently carried a new item titled: “New Sh7 billion Mlandizi market to end risky roadside trading” (November 21, 2026). Yet, a few days earlier, a daily broadsheet (November 5, 2026, Page 5) carried a picture of a forlorn-looking building with the following caption: “Deserted: The newly constructed Mivumoni Market in Dar es Salaam remains empty with no traders operating at the facility. This trend of traders shunning new formal markets risks undermining the government’s heavy investment in upgrading city market infrastructure”.

We know, however, that many modern markets are being constructed in many of our urban areas in the country, and these are one of the flagships of the government’s achievements.

Recently, there was discussion on the media that offered some insights into this problem. One gentleman argued that the market structures are conceived with the wishes of public authorities in mind, but, with little inputs from the targeted users, both in terms of location and in terms of the design of these markets. He suggested that single story, spread market stalls were more likely to be a success, compared to multi-story market structures.

In the same forum, a lady commentator pointed out that it takes time for a trading area to pick-up. Locational economies come into place here: people doing similar business congregating together. The lady lamented that after years of struggle to get an area established, with loyal and repeat customers, the authorities come and seek to clear it. That goodwill that is already built, is difficult to replicate fast in a new area.

Besides, the location of new market structure (eg where there is land), is usually away from maximum pedestrian movement, which is the source of potential customers. It is common to hear street traders abandoning new markets moaning lack of customers.

I found myself reading an article of rebuilding cities after a disaster, and the story of Antakya (Antioch), whose nearly 80 percent of the building were levelled after earthquakes in 2023, had lessons to give us. The rebuilders, while seeking to improve the city, focused was on the people: “What is a city but the people? It is not the buildings: they are nothing. The people are the memory”, a planner in charge of rebuilding observed. He went on:

“Any successful attempt to rethink a city is going to have to address the needs, the desires and customs of its people: but, architects and urban planners are often trained to think more about buildings and infrastructure than the people who will inhabit and use them (National Geographic, January 2026).

So, even in the case of street traders in our cities, the focus needs to be on the traders themselves. What are their wishes, desires, aspirations? Let the authorities sit with them, work with them, join them in their daily struggles. They may not be a problem, The authorities may want of thinking of making life better for them where they are. Many, for example, operate without toilets or shelter, come rain come shine.

New market structures could be targeted to new comers, in new neighbourhoods, after all people come into urban areas by the thousand, daily; it being known that it takes ages to get a market established. Population and other attractions are essential.