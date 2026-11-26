When the head of an International Monetary Fund mission tells journalists in Dar es Salaam that doing business here is unusually complicated and costly, the instinct in some quarters will be to bristle. I would urge the opposite.

Nothing in the Fund's preliminary findings will surprise anyone who has sat through an investment committee on a Tanzanian mandate. What is new is that it has been said in public, by an institution read on every credit desk that looks at this market. That is not an insult, but it is an opening.

Let us begin with the credit. The mission projects growth of 5.9 percent for 2026/27 and around six percent over the medium term, with inflation inside the three to five percent target band. It found that the direct effects of the unrest after last year's elections lasted days, not quarters. Exports grew by almost a fifth to $21.1 billion in the year to September, and Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (TISEZA) registered 209 new projects worth $2.81 billion in this fiscal year's first quarter. Capital is not avoiding Tanzania. It is coming, and it is coming at a price.

A lawyer reads the Fund's complaint about overlapping regulators and their fees as a compliance problem. An investment committee reads it differently. A fee you can count is a line in the model, but a fee stack that shifts between agencies, and between years, is a risk premium, and committees price uncertainty at a multiple of what it actually costs

. I press one question on every client entering this market: which number in your model can you not defend to your board? In Tanzania, the answer is rarely the tax rate or the royalty. It is the cost of everything around them. The most important finding is not about growth. It is that the report of the Presidential Commission on Tax Reforms, with its 284 recommendations handed to the President in March, remains unpublished, so businesses cannot see how it fits with the Medium-Term Revenue Strategy adopted in 2025, or what tax changes to expect over the next two to three years.

Two to three years is the construction period of most projects TISEZA is registering: the years in which a project spends heavily, earns nothing, and is most exposed to a change in the rules. A government that has done the hard intellectual work of reform, and then leaves the sequence unpublished, collects none of the credit for having done it.

The Fund names the rest with equal precision: the 2025 restrictions on foreign ownership of certain businesses, pricing transparency under centralised fuel procurement, and the unpredictability of exemptions and incentives. None of these needs a new law, but a published position. The Blueprint for Regulatory Reforms already exists; the ask is that it be prioritised and sequenced. That is an administrative decision, and it could be taken before the Fund's staff report lands in January.

The same logic applies to the state's own balance sheet. The Fund wants the Bank of Tanzania to publish regular data on its gold purchases, holdings and costs, and to consider moving the programme's operational functions into a separate entity. Building reserves in domestically refined gold is a sound strategic instinct, and a domestic anchor buyer can do a great deal for a young refining industry, but an anchor buyer that publishes its book is a credible counterparty. One that does not is a question mark in every refiner's financing memo. Transparency here is not a concession to Washington. It is what makes the programme bankable.

There is also a domestic reason to move, and it matters more. The Fund estimates that about 90 percent of jobs sit in low-productivity sectors. Growth of 6 percent that does not move people into better work is growth the country will feel less than it measures. Regulatory reform is therefore not a favour to foreign capital. It may be the cheapest jobs programme available to government: it costs the Treasury almost nothing and lowers the cost of every Tanzanian business, not only the foreign ones.

I have not yet heard this framed in public as a jobs agenda, and I think it should be. The sequence is simple. Publish the tax commission report with a timetable for the measures government accepts. Publish a map of which agency charges what, with a commitment to consolidate it. Publish the gold book. Three publications, none requiring Parliament, each worth more to Tanzania's cost of capital than another round of incentives.