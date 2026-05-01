Absa unveils new package, links banking and lifestyle

Dar es Salaam. Absa Bank Tanzania has launched an enhanced Prestige Banking proposition targeting salaried professionals and entrepreneurs seeking integrated financial and lifestyle solutions.

The offering is designed for individuals earning between Sh2.5 million and Sh5.99 million per month, as well as self-employed clients focused on wealth creation, investment and business growth.

Speaking at the launch, the bank’s managing director, Obedi Laiser, said the proposition reflects the lender’s customer-focused approach.

“The Enhanced Prestige proposition is built around the aspirations of professionals and entrepreneurs and aims to provide practical financial solutions that support their growth,” he said.

Director of Retail Banking, Ndabu Swere, said the package responds to changing customer expectations.

“Customers are looking for more than basic banking services. They need solutions that support wealth creation, protect their assets and align with their lifestyles,” she said.

The proposition includes a current account integrated with digital banking platforms and a platinum card, alongside savings accounts, fixed deposits and mortgage products.

It also offers reward programmes, cashback incentives, insurance cover and access to advisory services such as estate and succession planning.

The bank said the initiative forms part of its broader strategy to expand customer-focused services beyond traditional banking by integrating financial, advisory and lifestyle support.