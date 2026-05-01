UDSM, CRJE strengthen industry-academia ties

Dar es Salaam. The College of Engineering and Technology (CoET) at the University of Dar es Salaam and CRJE (East Africa) Ltd have strengthened their partnership through a joint Site Open Day and Youth Bridge Skills Challenge held at Mbezi Beach here in the city.

The event brought together students, lecturers and industry professionals to promote practical learning and closer collaboration between academia and industry.

CoET Principal, Dr Innocent Macha, said the initiative complements academic training by exposing students to real working environments. “Your engagement has added practical relevance to our programmes and helped students understand industry expectations,” he said.

The partnership between the two institutions was formalised last year through a memorandum of understanding aimed at aligning classroom learning with professional practice.

A key feature of the event was the Future Star competition, which assessed students on technical knowledge, communication and problem-solving skills.

Students who attended said the experience helped connect theory with practice. A fourth-year Quantity Surveying student, Martha Chaula, noted that observing engineers at work provided insight into real-time decision-making on site.

Another student, Zeynat Said, said the competition tested practical judgement, including how to handle safety issues and manage project communication.

Dr Macha said such exposure is important in preparing graduates for the workplace, adding that internship opportunities linked to the programme would support students’ transition into professional roles.

CRJE Deputy General Manager, Zhang Cuishan, said the initiative also supports skills development and knowledge exchange between Tanzanian and Chinese professionals.