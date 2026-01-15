Africa CDC in partnership on health meeting

Dar es Salaam. The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has entered into a strategic partnership with global events firm Informa Markets to strengthen the organisation of the International Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA) and other flagship health forums across the continent.

The partnership was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed today in Addis Ababa reflecting growing demand for coordinated public health leadership in Africa.

Africa CDC Director General Dr Jean Kaseya signed the agreement alongside Informa Markets President for the Middle East, India, Türkiye and Africa, Mr Peter Hall. The collaboration brings together Africa CDC’s scientific and policy leadership with Informa’s global expertise in large-scale event planning and knowledge services.

Dr Kaseya said the partnership would help expand the reach and impact of CPHIA while maintaining Africa CDC’s leadership over the conference’s scientific and strategic direction.

“CPHIA has become a critical forum for African experts and leaders to define the continent’s public health and health security priorities,” he said.

“This partnership supports our commitment to African ownership of health agendas while strengthening the quality and sustainability of our convening.”

The statement issued by Africa CDC shows that, Africa CDC will continue to lead the conference’s scientific content and policy direction, aligned with its 2023–2027 Strategic Plan and the Africa Health Security and Sovereignty agenda.

Informa Markets will contribute its experience in delivering large international healthcare exhibitions to enhance the conference’s scale, visibility and global engagement.

Informa Markets, a member of the FTSE 100 Index and organiser of major global healthcare events including the World Health Expo, said the partnership reflects a shared vision for strengthening Africa’s public health ecosystem.

Mr Hall said Informa Markets was proud to support the continued growth of CPHIA. “Drawing on more than 50 years of experience in delivering trusted global healthcare events, we aim to ensure that CPHIA 2026 delivers lasting value for Africa’s public health community,” he said.

Since its launch in December 2021, Africa CDC has hosted four editions of CPHIA, bringing together Heads of State, Ministers of Health, researchers, frontline health workers, private-sector leaders and global institutions. The conference has emerged as the continent’s leading platform for public health dialogue, policy alignment and scientific exchange.

The fifth edition CPHIA 2026 is scheduled to take place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and is expected to attract thousands of delegates from across Africa and beyond.