Prof Janabi urges African governments to invest in youth for a healthier, self-reliant continent

Durban. The World Health Organization (WHO) Africa has urged African governments to invest substantially in young people as a key pillar for building a healthier, self-reliant, and resilient continent.

The WHO Regional Director for Africa, Prof Mohamed Janabi, issued the argument on Wednesday, October 23, 2025, during the official opening of the 4th International Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA).

He said the continent’s greatest wealth lies in its people, particularly the youth, who constitute the majority of its population.

“By 2050, Africa will have 2.5 billion people, about 60 percent of whom will be the youth. If we fail to invest in their health and well-being, they could become a liability rather than a dividend,” said Prof Janabi.

He warned that without deliberate investment in education, healthcare, and job creation, Africa risks challenges such as early pregnancies, school dropouts, and substance abuse among young people.

Prof Janabi noted that countries such as Japan, despite their limited natural resources, have prospered by investing in human capital, a model Africa must emulate.

“Japan doesn’t have natural resources, but it has invested in its people. Africa must do the same, indeed, even better,” he emphasised.

The four-day conference, themed ‘Moving Towards Self-Reliance to Achieve Universal Health Coverage and Health Security in Africa’, is organised by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), the African Union (AU), and the South African government.

Bringing together more than 800 scientists and researchers from around the world, the conference sets an African-led agenda anchored in continental ownership, leadership, and investment to reimagine the future of healthcare in Africa.

The President of Evidence-Based Solutions, based in Cape Town, Prof Olive Shisana, said the meeting features eight thematic tracks: building Africa’s health security through local manufacturing of health products; innovative and sustainable health financing for universal health coverage; strengthening primary healthcare; and digital innovation and AI for a healthier Africa.

Other areas include climate change and One Health safeguarding health security; women and youth driving health and innovation; new horizons in disease response; and pandemic resilience and preparedness through optimised prevention, surveillance, and response.

The Chief Executive Officer of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, Dr Sania Nishtar, announced a major shift in global health financing that will see 80 percent of the organisation’s resources channelled to Africa from January 2026.

The head of Gavi said in her speech that the continent’s aspirations for self-sufficiency mark a true transformation in global health, noting that Africa’s determination to lead its own health agenda represents a radical change to save the lives of its most vulnerable populations.

“Gavi has already begun implementing its transformation agenda, known as the Gavi Leap, which aims to give African countries greater control over how resources are utilised,” she said.

“The strategy focuses on national self-reliance, simplified country-facing processes, and increased investment through local systems,” added Dr Nishtar.