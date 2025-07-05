Africa’s Media Councils meet in Arusha to tackle AI era

Arusha. Media councils from across Africa will converge in Arusha for a three-day summit aimed at addressing the rapidly evolving landscape of journalism in an era increasingly influenced by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The conference will bring together representatives from media regulatory bodies across Africa, Asia, and Europe to devise strategies for strengthening media ecosystems, promoting press freedom, and enhancing institutional accountability across the continent.

Speaking to journalists in Arusha on Saturday, July 5, 2025, the Chairperson of the Network of Independent Media Councils in Africa (NIMCA) and Executive Secretary of the Media Council of Tanzania (MCT), Mr Ernest Sungura, said the summit is expected to attract over 500 participants.

He noted that the gathering would draw media stakeholders from Africa, Asia, and Europe, as well as African ministers responsible for the information and media sectors.

“This summit, officially opened by Tanzania’s Vice-President, Dr Philip Mpango, will tackle key issues including the current state of Africa’s media, the integration of AI in media operations, and the vital importance of gender equality and disability inclusion in accessing and sharing information,” said Mr Sungura.

He described the summit as a platform for collective reflection and strategic planning aimed at advancing press freedom and institutional responsibility across the region.

Among the key figures expected to attend are the President of Zanzibar and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi; UNESCO’s Assistant Director-General for Communication and Information, Dr Tawfik Jelassi; and a representative from the African Union’s information department.

The summit will be held under the theme “Enhancing Media and Communication Governance as a Foundation for Professional Journalism.”

Mr Sungura added that the event would offer an essential forum for institutional collaboration and the exchange of ideas and strategies to address challenges facing the media industry.

“During this summit, African information ministers—led by the host minister—will deliberate on media policy frameworks, governance structures, and how regulatory systems can adapt to the realities of the AI era,” he explained.

Arusha Press Club (APC) Chairperson, Mr Clud Gwandu, expressed optimism about the summit, saying it would provide Tanzanian journalists with a unique opportunity to learn from international peers and help strengthen media freedom and public access to information.

He added that the conference would also feature exhibitions in which media organisations would showcase how they serve their communities, underscoring the media’s role in upholding the public’s right to information.