Ibenge signs with Azam FC, eyes domestic and continental glory

Dar es Salaam. In a bold and strategic move, Azam FC has officially appointed experienced Congolese coach Florent Ibenge as their new head coach on a one-year deal.

The appointment is seen as a statement of intent from the Ice Cream Makers as they aim to end years of underachievement both domestically and in continental competitions.

Ibenge, a household name in African football circles, arrives in Tanzania after a successful spell with Al Hilal of Sudan—a team he led to a league title while temporarily competing in Mauritania due to instability in their home country.

Now, the veteran tactician sets his sights on guiding Azam FC to new heights.

"I'm delighted to join Azam FC—a club with ambition and great potential," said Ibenge during his unveiling.

"Yes, we know Simba and Yanga are big clubs with strong teams, but we also have quality and the determination to compete. I'm here to win and take this club to where it belongs."





Tanzanian League: A battlefield of giants

Ibenge wasted no time acknowledging the fierce competition within the Tanzanian Premier League, currently ranked as the fourth-best league in Africa.

He praised the quality of football and highlighted the impressive performances of Azam’s archrivals.

“Simba played in the final of the CAF Confederation Cup, and Yanga swept all the domestic trophies last season. That tells you how competitive this league is,” he said. “We must work hard, stay focused, and rise to the challenge. I didn’t come here for a vacation—I came to fight for success.”

Squad overhaul incoming

One of Ibenge’s first major tasks will be to rebuild the Azam squad. With several contracts expiring and others set to be terminated due to poor performances, a reshuffle is inevitable.

Sources close to the club confirm that management is fully backing the coach to reshape the team in his vision ahead of the 2025/26 season.

With Azam FC already qualified for the CAF Confederation Cup, expectations are high.

Fans and management alike hope Ibenge will finally lead the team beyond the early stages of the competition—a feat that has eluded them despite significant investments in players and coaching staff over the years.

A proven winner on the continent

Ibenge brings with him a résumé that speaks for itself. He led AS Vita to the CAF Champions League final in 2014 and lifted the CAF Confederation Cup with Morocco’s RS Berkane.

At Al Hilal, he adapted to a challenging situation and still delivered silverware, managing the team from Mauritania after political instability disrupted football in Sudan.

Club insiders suggest that Ibenge may bring in familiar faces from Al Hilal to strengthen Azam’s squad, especially with a continental campaign on the horizon. His familiarity with African football dynamics is seen as a huge asset.





Continental ambitions: Time to make a mark

Despite regular participation in CAF competitions, Azam FC has yet to reach the group stages—a fact that continues to frustrate fans and pundits.

Their last appearance in the CAF Champions League came in 2015, when they were eliminated by Sudanese side Al Merrikh, led at the time by current Azam goalkeeper Mohammed Mustafa.

As they prepare for the 2025/26 Confederation Cup, the pressure is on Ibenge to break that jinx and finally take Azam where they've never been. With his experience and tactical acumen, many believe he could be the missing piece.

Pursuing the long-lost league title

It’s been more than a decade since Azam last lifted the Tanzanian Premier League trophy—a feat achieved in the 2013/2014 season.

Despite having deep financial resources and consistently signing high-profile players, the club has failed to reclaim domestic dominance, with Simba and Yanga sharing the spoils in recent years.

Azam’s last piece of silverware came in the 2018/2019 Federation Cup, and fans are growing increasingly impatient. Club leadership has placed full trust in Ibenge to reignite the team’s competitive edge and bring trophies back to Chamazi.

A legacy in the making

With his pedigree, Ibenge knows that success won't come easy. He faces the dual challenge of reviving Azam’s domestic ambitions while finally delivering on the continental stage.