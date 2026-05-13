Aga Khan Hospital launches specialised clinic to tackle obesity

Dar es Salaam. The Aga Khan Hospital, Dar es Salaam has launched a Comprehensive Obesity Clinic aimed at providing multidisciplinary, medically supervised care for individuals struggling with weight management and related non-communicable diseases.

The facility is designed to offer structured, long-term treatment approaches that go beyond short-term weight loss interventions, focusing instead on sustainable health outcomes and prevention of obesity-related complications.

The clinic brings together a team of specialists, including gastroenterologists, cardiologists, endocrinologists and nutritionists, working within a coordinated care pathway to ensure patients receive personalised treatment based on their health profiles.

Speaking at the launch on Tuesday May 12, 2026, a gastroenterologist at the hospital, Dr Masolwa Ngwanasayi, said obesity is closely linked to fatty liver disease and is often driven by underlying metabolic and digestive conditions that require comprehensive clinical assessment.

He noted that effective treatment depends on identifying the root causes before determining the most suitable intervention for each patient.

Cardiologist Dr Nadeem Kassam highlighted the connection between obesity and cardiovascular diseases, warning that excess body weight significantly increases the risk of hypertension, coronary artery disease, heart failure and stroke.

He said obesity often leads to early-onset cardiac complications and reduces heart efficiency over time, stressing that early intervention, routine screening and lifestyle modification are essential in preventing long-term cardiovascular damage.

Endocrinologist Dr Hanifa Mbithe said obesity is not merely a result of excess calorie intake but is deeply linked to complex hormonal and metabolic imbalances that influence appetite regulation and fat storage.

She emphasised that effective management requires a medically guided, multidisciplinary approach that addresses underlying biological factors rather than relying on lifestyle changes alone.

Nutrition specialist Ms Louiza Shem noted that obesity is a multifactorial condition influenced by both individual behaviour and environmental factors, adding that long-term success depends on sustainable and realistic dietary practices.

She said restrictive diets often fail, stressing the importance of balanced nutrition plans tailored to individual lifestyles, cultural preferences and food availability.

“Weight management is not about perfection; it is about lifelong progress,” she said.

The clinic will offer a range of evidence-based treatment options, including medical therapy, intragastric balloon procedures, bariatric surgery and other supportive interventions. Each patient will undergo a comprehensive evaluation to determine a personalised treatment plan.

The hospital officials said the initiative reflects a broader commitment to preventive healthcare and the management of non-communicable diseases, which continue to rise in Tanzania and globally.

They noted that obesity is a complex medical condition linked to serious health risks, including diabetes and heart disease, and requires coordinated clinical care rather than isolated interventions.