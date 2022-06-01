Aga Khan University project seeks to mitigate ‘moral decay’ in Arusha

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Arusha. A new project is seeking to mitigate moral decay, which is considered as stemming from poor parenting by some parents and guardians.

Early Childhood Development (ECD) under the Aga Khan University (AKU) was launched in Arusha early this week by training policy makers.

Arusha Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS) Athuman Kihamia said the community has either forgotten or ignoring values of upbringing and development of children, a situation that is causing a moral collapse in the country.

“This project has come at the right time as we implement the National Plan for an integrated programme for early childhood development to be given priority and attention by the government,” he said during the launch of the project on Monday.

Mr Kihamia said despite the government’s various efforts to improve human services, communities still need support from stakeholders to improve basic education, development and education services in the country.

AKU senior lecturer Dr Fortidas Bakuza said the training involved policy makers including those from the education, health and development sectors, and the community. He said it was to bring them together to gain knowledge about child care to provide integrated services.

“We have called these policy makers knowing that education issues are cross-cutting. We aim to connect the sectors from planning, nutrition, education, health protection and non-governmental organisations to gaining knowledge about child care,” he said.

“Through the early childhood development and development project, which seeks to provide evidence from the environment of children growing up in a challenging environment and here in Arusha it is implemented in pastoralist communities,” he said.

Arusha Community Development Officer Upendo Elisamehe mentioned some of the violent incidents that children face in the council, including rape, homosexuality and teenage pregnancy.

“Some of the cases we face in cases of child abuse often start in the family. We continue to provide education to the parents and guardians on the issue of adherence to quality care,” she said.