AGRA says youth drive more than 90 per cent of its projects in Tanzania

Dodoma. More than 90 per cent of AGRA’s projects over the past five years have focused on empowering young people to participate actively in agriculture, AGRA Tanzania Resident Director Vianey Rweyendela has said, describing youth as essential to economic growth and food security.

Mr Rweyendela made the remarks on October 23, 2026, during the two-day National Youth Parliamentary Dialogue on Agrifood Systems Transformation, held at Morena Hotel in Dodoma.

The meeting brought together young people, MPs, government representatives and agricultural stakeholders to discuss strategies for increasing youth participation in food systems, including production, processing and agricultural trade.

Mr Rweyendela said expanding opportunities for young people in agriculture was essential to creating jobs, increasing incomes and encouraging the adoption of technology and innovation in production.

The discussions also sought to identify challenges facing young people in the sector, including limited access to capital, technology, markets and modern agricultural knowledge, and explore solutions through collaboration between the government, Parliament and the private sector.

Stronger cooperation between young people and policymakers is expected to create a more favourable environment for agricultural investment and expand economic opportunities for youth.