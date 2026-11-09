Airtel expands network coverage in Bagamoyo with new tower

Bagamoyo. Airtel Tanzania has expanded its network coverage in the Coastal Region following the installation of a new telecommunications tower in Sanzale, Bagamoyo, aimed at improving connectivity and supporting the community's growing digital needs.

The investment is expected to benefit residents in more than 12 streets in Sanzale and neighbouring areas, including entrepreneurs and businesses that rely on mobile connectivity for communication, digital payments and access to information.

Speaking during the launch, Lusajo Venance Mwakapeje said the new tower addressed a long-standing connectivity challenge, noting that even the village chairperson's residence previously lacked Airtel network coverage.

"Residents had experienced significant network challenges, but since the installation of this tower, the situation has changed considerably. The infrastructure will serve Sanzale and more than 12 surrounding streets, bringing Airtel's communication, Airtel Money and internet services closer to the community," he said.

The improved coverage is also expected to ease communication and help residents report emergencies and other community concerns.

Village chairman Mbaraka Sita Omary said the previous lack of network coverage had made it difficult for residents to communicate and report urgent matters.

"Previously, the network was unavailable, making it difficult for residents to communicate or report challenges in the community. Since the tower was installed, things have started to change," he said.

Mr Omary added that the improved connectivity had already enabled him to receive reports and address some challenges raised by residents.

Local resident Yusra Rwengino welcomed the investment, saying poor connectivity had previously made communication difficult.

The expansion comes amid growing demand for digital services in Tanzania, with reliable mobile networks increasingly important for businesses, digital transactions and access to information.

According to the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA), internet subscriptions reached 62.79 million by June 2026, representing a 6.48 per cent increase during the quarter. Data traffic rose by 11.65 per cent to 1,041 petabytes, while internet penetration stood at 89.7 per cent.

The figures highlight the need for continued investment in telecommunications infrastructure to widen access to digital services and support economic activities.