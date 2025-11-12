All eyes on Samia

Dodoma/Dar/Upcountry. Tanzanians will on Thursday and Friday be watching President Samia Suluhu Hassan closely as she announces the nominee for Prime Minister and addresses Parliament, respectively.

Citizens are eager to know who will be recommended for the Prime Minister’s post. On Friday, they will also want to hear how the government plans to restore national unity and cohesion following the unrest that accompanied the October 29 General Election.

As Parliament sits for this crucial session to endorse the incoming Prime Minister, anticipation is mounting over the highly awaited announcement. Thursday’s session comes at a pivotal time for the nation, with expectations running high among Members of Parliament regarding the qualities and direction they hope the new leader will embody.

Under Tanzania’s Constitution, President Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to present her nomination in the National Assembly, replacing Mr Kassim Majaliwa, whose tenure is coming to an end. MPs will then endorse the nominee through a vote.

But the question on many minds is: who will be the next leader of government business in Parliament? Discussions among lawmakers reveal a clear consensus on the attributes they seek in the incoming Prime Minister.

The majority of MPs who spoke to The Citizen at Parliament on Wednesday suggested they want a person of integrity, capable of strong and principled leadership, hard-working and committed to democratic governance.

“We pray that we get a Prime Minister who can provide the public leadership needed to take us to the next level and deliver on citizens’ expectations,” said Ms Ritha Kabati (Kilolo-CCM).

MPs emphasised the need for a Prime Minister able to navigate Tanzania’s complex political landscape while providing a clear vision for the country’s future. “We need someone who can unify the country and bring different factions together,” said Mr Ado Shaibu (Tunduru North -ACT-Wazalendo, reflecting the views of several colleagues.

He added: “I wish the country gets a Prime Minister who is responsible, creative, and committed to finding tangible solutions to the problems affecting Tanzanians.”

Similarly, Ms Anne Kilango-Malecela (Same East-CCM) said the country needs a hard-orking Prime Minister who will support the President in meeting Tanzanians’ aspirations, particularly in implementing the 2050 Development Vision.

Mr Mwita Waitara (Tarime Rural-CCM) emphasised the importance of continuity. “We need a leader who will coordinate Parliament with its people because the Prime Minister is the leader of government business,” he said.

Speculation over potential candidates has intensified, with political analysts and social media observers scrutinising nominees’ backgrounds, political affiliations, and alignment with the President’s priorities.

Speaker Mussa Azzan Zungu told MPs in Parliament on Wednesday that President Hassan would present her nomination in the morning on Thursday, after which MPs would endorse the name via a vote. He also indicated that the House would elect the next deputy speaker prior to the official inauguration of the 13th Parliament on Friday.

As such, Tanzanians also expect that when President Hassan addresses Parliament on Friday, she will outline the government’s stance on the protests that led to violence and fatalities on and after October 29, the measures being taken to restore normalcy, reduce divisions, advance the new constitution process, and implement her election promises.

These expectations were shared by citizens interviewed by The Citizen’s sister newspaper, Mwananchi, two days before the President formally opens the 13th Parliament, marking the second term of her leadership.

Speaking shortly after her inauguration at Chamwino, Dodoma, on November 3, President Hassan indicated that her address to Parliament and the nation would outline her government’s direction. Citizens and scholars alike expect clarity on solutions to the events of October 29 and on how the government intends to prevent recurrence.

Addressing the nation’s challenges

A political science scholar at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM), Prof George Kahangwa, said a president’s first speech to Parliament usually maps out the implementation of plans for a five-year term. It allows the Head of State to explain the government’s intentions and expectations to MPs, who represent the people.

“Given current realities, it is expected that the speech will address the October 29 protests, which resulted in deaths, destruction of public and private property, and multiple legal cases. Tanzanians are eager to hear about reconciliation under the 4R philosophy, election promises within 100 days, and commitments mentioned by Vice President Emmanuel Nchimbi during a recent Southern African Development Community (Sadc) virtual meeting,” Prof Kahangwa said.

He noted that citizens are looking forward to comforting words from the President and clear steps on how the government intends to handle these issues.

“The public also wants the President to address corruption, disappearances and missing persons. When the late John Magufuli addressed Parliament, he promised to tackle corruption and mismanagement. Tanzanians now want similar clarity, as poverty and youth unemployment remain linked to corruption.”

Prof Kahangwa emphasised the importance of discussing the new constitution process, as promised during the campaign, economic strategies, and the implementation of the National Vision 2050, particularly in terms of development and economic growth.

National cohesion

A political science lecturer at the University of Dodoma (UDOM), Dr Conrad Masabo, said the best way to address the October 29 events is for the President to publicly acknowledge that existing disagreements prior to the unrest were a contributing factor. He expects the speech to acknowledge citizens’ concerns and outline how the government will address outstanding issues. “This allows citizens to provide input, which the government can then use to move forward or develop alternative measures,” Dr Masabo said.

Reconciliation

Political analyst and diplomacy expert Thomas Kibwana said reconciliation is expected to feature prominently in the President’s speech, alongside the government’s five-year vision and commitments to future generations, including the establishment of a reconciliation commission and the new constitution process.

Condolences and reassurance

Civil society organisations are also watching closely. The Executive Director of Safer World Organisation in Mwanza, Manga Msalaba, said he expects the President to offer condolences to victims of the protests and reassure citizens.

“Not all who were killed were protesters. The President should also outline how the nation will move forward united and strengthen the rule of law,” he said, adding that the speech should clarify when reconciliation efforts will begin, as the absence of such measures contributed to the unrest.

The nation’s eyes will remain fixed on Dodoma as Tanzanians await the President’s nominations and address, hopeful that her leadership will provide direction, reassurance, and a pathway to unity and national progress.