Arusha couple loses quintuplets hours after birth

Arusha. Just six weeks after a Dar es Salaam family welcomed quintuplets in a rare birth that captured national attention, another Tanzanian couple has experienced a similar pregnancy, but with a heartbreaking outcome.

Unlike the Dar es Salaam family, whose five babies survived, Robert Frank and his wife, Careen Remi, 22, are mourning the loss of all their quintuplets, who died hours after being born prematurely at the Mount Meru Regional Referral Hospital.

The babies, two boys and three girls, were delivered in the early hours of July 26, 2026, at just 26 weeks' gestation.

Ms Remi said the pregnancy had been closely monitored after an ultrasound confirmed she was carrying quintuplets, a rare and high-risk condition. She attended antenatal clinic every Monday and remained hopeful after doctors assured her they were doing everything possible to help her carry the pregnancy safely.

"The doctors closely monitored me and encouraged me throughout the pregnancy. I followed every instruction they gave me and never missed my clinic appointments," she said.

However, on the night of July 25, she developed severe abdominal pain and was rushed to hospital, where doctors confirmed she had gone into premature labour.

She delivered the first four babies alive, and they were immediately admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit. The fifth baby was stillborn.

"Even after the fifth baby was born dead, I still had hope because the other four were alive. I thanked God for everything," she said.

"But by morning, I was told they were dying one after another until they had all passed away."

Holding back tears, Ms Remi said she has entrusted everything to God.

"I cried so much, but I believe God will bless me with children again," she said.

The Acting Medical Officer in Charge at Mount Meru Regional Referral Hospital, Dr Kipapi Mlambo, said the babies were born at only 26 weeks, making them extremely vulnerable because their vital organs had not fully developed.

He said carrying five babies placed enormous strain on the uterus, triggering premature labour.

"Our medical team did everything possible to ensure both the mother and the babies received appropriate care. Unfortunately, despite all efforts, the babies did not survive. The mother is recovering well and remains in stable condition," he said.

Mr Frank described the loss as devastating.

"It is impossible to put this pain into words. We had been eagerly waiting to welcome our children, but now we are preparing to lay them to rest," he said.

The family is making funeral arrangements while praying for strength to cope with the tragedy.

The loss comes barely six weeks after another rare quintuplet birth at Muhimbili National Hospital in Dar es Salaam.

On June 13, 2026, Victoria Mkwizu gave birth to three boys and two girls after a high-risk pregnancy. All five babies survived following weeks of specialised treatment in the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit.

The family later received support from well-wishers, companies and institutions, including CRDB Bank, to help care for the babies, whose birth was celebrated as a medical success.

Medical experts say quintuplet pregnancies are exceptionally rare and among the most challenging for obstetricians. Such pregnancies carry a significantly higher risk of premature birth, low birth weight and life-threatening complications for both the mother and the babies.

They say survival largely depends on how long the pregnancy can be sustained before delivery and the availability of advanced neonatal intensive care for premature infants.