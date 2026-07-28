Tanzania eyes hub status in regional arbitration services

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is positioning itself as a regional centre for commercial arbitration as the Tanzania Institute of Arbitrators (TIArb) intensifies efforts to make the country a preferred destination for resolving domestic and cross-border business disputes.

TIArb President Aderickson Njunwa said the institute was working to strengthen the country’s arbitration ecosystem by improving practitioners’ capacity and providing businesses and investors with an efficient, credible and cost-effective alternative to settling disputes abroad.

For years, companies involved in major commercial transactions have preferred arbitration centres in cities such as London, Paris, Dubai and Singapore due to their global reputation and institutional capacity.

However, TIArb believes Tanzania can attract more arbitration cases by developing its infrastructure, strengthening expertise and working with the judiciary to ensure disputes are handled in line with international standards.

Speaking during the recently concluded Dar Arbitration Week (DAW), held alongside the 8th TIArb Annual Arbitration Conference in Dar es Salaam, Mr Njunwa said a strong arbitration framework provides investors with confidence that disputes can be resolved fairly, efficiently and predictably. He said this was particularly important for sectors such as infrastructure, energy, mining, construction and international trade, where projects often involve complex contracts and large financial commitments.

Opening the conference, Chief Justice George Masaju, represented by Principal Judge Dr Mustapher Siyani, commended TIArb for organising the event under the theme: “Arbitration in the Era of Sustainable Development: Balancing Natural Resources, Investment, and Infrastructure Development.”

The Chief Justice said arbitration should not be viewed only as an alternative to litigation but as an important part of the justice system.

He said courts and arbitration institutions have complementary roles, with courts protecting the integrity of arbitration proceedings while respecting the independence of the process.

As Tanzania expands investment in infrastructure, energy, natural resources and cross-border trade, the number of complex commercial disputes is expected to rise.

The Chief Justice said arbitration offers advantages such as efficiency, specialised expertise, confidentiality, finality and enforceability of awards across jurisdictions.

He challenged legal practitioners and arbitration professionals to prepare for emerging disputes involving climate obligations, environmental governance, technology, intellectual property and international transactions.

He called for continuous professional development, increased use of technology and alignment with global standards to strengthen Tanzania’s competitiveness in arbitration.