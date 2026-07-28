Tanzania back as fifth-largest startup funding destination on the continent





Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has staged a remarkable recovery in Africa's startup investment landscape, attracting $52 million in funding during the first half of 2026 to reclaim its position among the continent's fastest-growing innovation hubs after a subdued performance last year.

According to data released by Africa: The Big Deal, Tanzania ranked as Africa's fifth-largest destination for startup funding between January and June, underscoring renewed investor confidence in the country's technology and entrepreneurship ecosystem.

The performance marks a significant turnaround from 2025, when Tanzanian startups failed to raise more than $20 million amid uncertainty that industry players largely attribute to the country's election cycle.

The Tanzania Startup Association (TSA) Head of Programmes and Operations, Praygod Japhet, said the weak fundraising recorded last year was not unique to Tanzania but reflected a pattern commonly observed across countries holding elections.

"Last year was an election year and it is normal for investors to become cautious. They tend to delay investment decisions until there is greater certainty. That is something we have seen across many African countries," he said.

Mr Japhet said the latest figures show Tanzania has returned to its normal fundraising trajectory, with the potential to deliver its strongest investment year yet.

"We are now back to our average level of raising capital, and there is every possibility that this could become a record year for Tanzania's startup ecosystem," he said.

He said reforms and investment initiatives being implemented in Tanzania are sending positive signals to international investors because venture capital investments are typically made with a long-term horizon.

"When investors commit capital today, they expect to exit several years later. They are investing because they believe the reforms and initiatives underway in Tanzania will mature and create greater value in the future," he said.

The latest ranking places Tanzania ahead of several more established startup ecosystems, including Morocco, which attracted $28 million, and Côte d'Ivoire, whose startups secured $45 million during the same period.

The rebound also restores Tanzania to the growth trajectory it enjoyed in 2024, when local startups raised $53 million for the entire year. More than $40 million of that amount was secured during the third quarter alone, making Tanzania the third-largest startup funding destination in Africa during that period. Having already raised $52 million within six months, Tanzanian startups are now on course to surpass that annual figure if the current pace is maintained.

Across the continent, Egypt retained the top position after startups raised $327 million, followed by Nigeria with $254 million, Kenya with $126 million and South Africa with $83 million.

Beyond Africa's traditional ‘Big Four’ startup ecosystems—Egypt, Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa—the report shows only Tanzania, Côte d'Ivoire and Morocco attracted more than $25 million in funding during the first half of 2026, highlighting Tanzania's emergence as one of Africa's leading alternative investment destinations.

Plate AI co-founder Janeth-Kareen Kilonzo said the latest rankings demonstrate that Tanzania's startup ecosystem is steadily gaining international recognition as investors increasingly search for opportunities beyond the continent's traditional markets.

"The encouraging thing is that investors are no longer focusing only on one or two standout companies. We are seeing broader interest across the ecosystem, which is healthy for long-term growth," she said.

The report also notes that Tanzania joined Morocco and Ghana among African startup ecosystems where at least 10 companies raised $100,000 or more, suggesting investor appetite is spreading beyond a handful of high-profile deals. Within East Africa, Tanzania ranked second only to Kenya.

The co-founder of Kilimo Fresh Foods Africa Ltd, Baraka Chijenga, said broader investment would enable more startups to expand operations, develop products and create jobs, particularly in agriculture technology where access to finance remains a major challenge.

"Access to capital remains one of the biggest barriers facing startups. When funding improves, businesses can innovate faster, reach more customers and contribute more meaningfully to economic growth," he said.

Despite Tanzania's resurgence, startup investment across Africa remains heavily concentrated. According to the report, Egypt, Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa together accounted for 58 percent of all startup funding raised on the continent during the first half of the year. Egypt alone accounted for 27 percent of all African startup funding—its highest share since Africa: The Big Deal began tracking investment—while Nigeria surpassed $250 million for the first time since 2022.

The report also attributes part of the continental funding surge to the $327 million raised by electric mobility company Spiro. In equity financing, Nigeria led with $214 million, followed by Egypt with $183 million, while South Africa and Kenya secured $66 million and $46 million respectively.

Startup mentor and entrepreneur Michael Nyamwero said Tanzania's resurgence should encourage policymakers to strengthen measures that support innovation, including improving access to early-stage financing and simplifying regulations for technology businesses.

He said attracting foreign venture capital remains important, but building stronger domestic investment networks would make the ecosystem more resilient during periods of global economic uncertainty.