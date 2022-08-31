Backlog: 511 children await heart surgery

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) executive director Mohamed Janabi has said there are currently 511 children at the institute awaiting cardiac surgery.

Prof Janabi made the revelation here during a joint press conference between the JKCI and the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC).

The press briefing was aimed at mobilising the public to participate in the fund raising marathon that will facilitate treatment of cardiac complications among Tanzanians.

Prof Janabi noted that between Sh8 million and Sh10 million is needed to treat each child. “The number only involves children, that is, other than adults rolled out for operations,” he said.

“We apply special plasters when treating children with holes in their hearts. This is a procedure to close an atrial septal defect. Those with valve failure are provided with artificial ones. However, most of these materials are imported,” he added.

According to him, the institute was the largest and dependable facility for treatments of cardiac conditions in East and Central Africa.

Advertisement

“Two million children are born in the country every year. 20 percent of them are born with one type or other of a cardiovascular complication. However, 25 percent of them need to undergo surgery. And, these procedures are very expensive,” he said.

“We thank the government for its contribution. However, more is needed from both the public and private sector,” he added.

The JKCI chief noted that when TPDC approached his institute for a joint charity event, they accepted immediately in a bid to raise funds for a good cause.

Read: Tanzania, Uganda top Africa in heart disease control





He outlined the various activities that will be undertaken during the marathon as including blood donation of which 300 units are expected to be collected for the children who will also be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Earlier, TPDC managing director James Mataragio said the organized marathon will be officiated by former President Jakaya Kikwete after realising the scope of the problem.

“We have been contributing to the health sector through construction of health facilities and service provision. However, today we have organized a marathon aimed at raising funds for treatment of cardiovascular diseases,” he said.

According to him, their target was to collect enough money for the treatment of at least 50 children at the JKCI.