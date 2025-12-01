Diarra shines as Yanga set new Caf Champions League record

Young Africans (Yanga) first-choice goalkeeper Djigui Diarra and defender Ibrahim “Bacca” Hamad stole the spotlight in the CAF Champions League clash against JS Kabylie, guiding the Tanzanian giants to a historic 0–0 draw on Algerian soil.

The result marked Yanga’s first-ever unbeaten outing in Algeria in the competition, turning a challenging away fixture into a showcase of growth and maturity.

Diarra was the backbone of Yanga’s resilience, earning a match-high rating of 7.9 points. The Malian goalkeeper delivered several crucial stops, commanded his area with authority, and made impeccable decisions throughout the 90 minutes.

Each save boosted the team’s confidence and silenced the home crowd, reaffirming his status as one of the finest goalkeepers in the Caf Champions League.

Just ahead of him, Ibrahim “Bacca” Hamad orchestrated an equally remarkable performance, earning a rating of 7.8 points.

The midfielder served as Yanga’s engine, keeping the team structured and composed under relentless pressure. acca’s ability to break up play, recycle possession intelligently, and carry the ball out of danger ensured Yanga maintained balance in key moments.

Together, Diarra and Bacca formed the spine of a performance that highlighted Yanga’s growing continental pedigree. The draw ended Yanga’s run of two consecutive defeats in Algeria and delivered a crucial psychological boost.

It also earned a valuable away point that could prove decisive in the race for the knockout stages.

With four points from their opening two Group B matches, Yanga sit joint-top alongside defending champions Al Ahly, while AS FAR Rabat and JS Kabylie follow with one point each. Yanga also became the first team to earn a point from JS Kabylie at home since April 22, 2023.

Kabylie had entered the match on a formidable home streak, beating Monastir of Tunisia 2–0 and crushing Ghana’s Bibiani Gold Stars 5–0.

That streak was halted by a disciplined Yanga side anchored by two standout individual performances.

Kabylie’s Belaid Zineddine and Himid Mohammed were their best performers, both rated 7.5, but their efforts were insufficient to breach Yanga’s defensive wall.

By the final whistle, Yanga left Algeria with more than just a point.

They departed with a new record, renewed confidence, and undeniable proof that their defensive core, led by Diarra and Bacca, can withstand Africa’s toughest challenges.