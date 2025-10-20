Boost for women entrepreneurs as clean energy access expands

Dar es Salaam. Hundreds of women entrepreneurs in Tanzania are set to benefit from an expanded clean energy initiative following a renewed partnership between the Puma Energy Foundation and Solar Sister.

The collaboration aims to address Tanzania’s persistent energy access gap, where over half of the population still lacks electricity and depends on harmful fuels such as firewood, charcoal, and kerosene for cooking and lighting.

The partnership, launched in 2023 under Puma Energy Foundation’s Business Booster Programme, trained and supported 579 women entrepreneurs, equipping them with digital skills and tools such as smartphones to help boost sales and reach off-grid communities.

In the second phase, beginning in 2025, Solar Sister will recruit and train 500 more women across three new regions, provide 200 with advanced digital business skills, and distribute 16,000 solar products, including 2,000 clean cookstoves.

“The goal is not just to sell energy products,” said Solar Sister Tanzania Country Director, Mr Cesear Mloka. “It’s to empower women with confidence, financial independence, and a respected voice in their households.”