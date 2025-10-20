Latra outlines conditions for reviewing BRT Phase II fares

Dar es Salaam. The Land Transport Regulatory Authority (Latra) has said it will only consider reviewing fares for the bus rapid transit (BRT) Phase Two route after confirming the effectiveness of the new electronic fare collection system.

Latra director general Habibu Suluo said during an inspection tour at the weekend that the authority is closely supervising fare operations under the new operator, Mofat, to avoid revenue collection problems experienced during Phase One.

“During BRT Phase One operations, the main challenge was poor revenue collection because the system was not integrated electronically. We insisted that before any fare increase, the new operator must first establish a proper electronic fare collection system,” he said.

Mr Suluo added that Latra had initially proposed a fare increase in 2022 to Sh1,000 but deferred the decision until a reliable collection mechanism was established.

“For Phase Two, we directed the operator to implement an electronic ticketing system and ensure transparency before authorising any fare review. That was part of the measures we announced in December 2022.”

Latra has now reviewed the fare structure under the Land Transport Regulatory Authority Tariff Regulations of 2020, allowing a transitional fare of Sh1,000 on condition that Mofat continues to improve service quality and ensure smooth passenger movement.

“If the systems perform well, services improve and passengers travel comfortably, the interim fare of Sh1,000 will apply. But our main goal is to reduce congestion and road accidents. Many people still use unsafe transport modes, leading to loss of lives and property,” he said.

Mr Suluo clarified that under the current framework, the Dar Rapid Transit Agency (Dart) remains the main overseer of the BRT service, while Latra serves as the regulator.

“Mofat cannot submit fare proposals directly to the regulator. They must go through Dart, which supervises operators and ensures compliance with performance indicators such as vehicle cleanliness, driver conduct and safety,” he said.

He added that Dart will forward fare proposals to Latra for review based on investment levels and service performance.

“For now, we have given a temporary fare of Sh1,000 while monitoring performance. Once we are fully satisfied with the systems and service delivery, we will consider a new fare review, which could reach Sh1,400.”

Mr Suluo noted that the BRT system is a major investment financed through large loans and the operator must generate enough revenue to repay them while ensuring Tanzanians receive quality service.

He assured commuters that Latra continues to monitor fare collection and management to ensure transparency and fairness, urging the public to embrace the BRT as the safest and most efficient urban transport option.

Mofat director Abdulrahman Kassim said the firm is in the trial phase and has received positive feedback despite a few challenges being addressed before the official launch.