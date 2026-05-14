Britam invests Sh40 million in clean water and tree planting for Dar es Salaam schools

Dar es Salaam. Britam Insurance has invested Sh40 million in a clean water project aimed at improving access to safe water and strengthening environmental conservation in two primary schools in Dar es Salaam.

The initiative targets Uhuru Mchanganyiko Primary School in Ilala and Mshikamano Primary School in Kivule, where solar-powered water pumping systems have been installed in partnership with engineering firm Davis & Shirtliff.

The project also includes tree planting activities at Mshikamano Primary School to promote climate awareness and create a greener learning environment.

Britam Chief Executive Officer Farai Dogo said the intervention is designed to address both social and environmental challenges while reducing reliance on unreliable electricity supply in some areas.

“This initiative is designed to address both social and environmental challenges, while reducing dependence on electricity in areas where power supply is limited or unreliable,” he said.

The systems were installed following a feasibility study conducted in May 2025, which assessed water access gaps across several schools before selecting the beneficiaries, according to Marketing Manager Leoncia Makubo.

Britam said the solar-powered systems are expected to benefit more than 10,000 people, including pupils, teachers and surrounding communities, by improving access to clean and reliable water.

At Mshikamano Primary School, the project is expected to support daily school operations, including food preparation for nursery pupils, while also improving hygiene.

At Uhuru Mchanganyiko Primary School, officials highlighted improved access for pupils with disabilities as one of the key benefits.