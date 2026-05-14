Over 2,000 Arusha residents receive free treatment during World Nurses Day celebrations

Dar es Salaam. More than 2,000 residents in Arusha Region have benefited from free medical services offered during celebrations marking World Nurses Day.

The services were provided at the Arusha Lutheran Medical Centre (ALMC), under the management of the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute, which also sponsored the event.

The celebrations featured a range of social activities alongside free health services aimed at improving public awareness and access to healthcare.

A statement issued on Thursday, May 14, 2025, ALMC medical director and cardiologist, Dr Saleh Hamisi Mwinchete, said the day, marked every May 15, commemorates the birth of Florence Nightingale, widely regarded as the founder of modern nursing.

The celebrations brought together nurses from across the country, where nurses and specialist doctors conducted outreach services, offering free treatment and health screenings to residents of Arusha ahead of the main event.

Dr Mwinchete said the exercise largely focused on screening for non-communicable diseases, with more than 600 nurses also benefiting from free services.

He said the initiative aimed to help citizens understand their health status through early screening for blood pressure, blood sugar, heart conditions, and other key indicators linked to non-communicable diseases.

He noted that many people continue to suffer severe complications, including heart disease, due to failure to undergo regular medical check-ups and a lack of awareness of their health conditions.

“We want citizens to know their numbers. Knowing your blood pressure, blood sugar levels, and heart health is an important step in protecting yourself from non-communicable diseases,” said Dr Mwinchete.

He added that this year’s celebrations also featured a candlelighting ceremony held for the first time in Arusha as part of the commemorations.

The ceremony, held at the ALMC grounds, symbolised love, hope, and peace for patients receiving treatment in hospitals across the country.

During the event, nurses visited various wards carrying candles of hope and presented gifts to admitted patients as a gesture of encouragement and comfort.

Dr Mwinchete said nurses remain central to healthcare delivery, noting that more than 60 percent of hospital services were delivered through nurses.

He added that JKCI and ALMC continue to invest in strengthening nurses’ professional capacity through specialised training, customer care, and improved service delivery standards to enhance patient care.