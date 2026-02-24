BRT buses planned for Arusha ahead of Afcon

Dar es Salaam. Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba has ordered the immediate commencement of preparations to introduce bus rapid transit (BRT) services in Arusha, in a move aimed at improving public transport and preparing the city for increased travel demand ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

The directive was disclosed by the Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Mr Paul Makonda, during the inauguration of Kilombero Market in Arusha on Tuesday, February 24, 2026.

Mr Makonda, who is also the Arusha Urban Member of Parliament, said the Prime Minister’s instructions are intended to equip the city with a reliable, modern and environmentally friendly transport system.

Quoting their discussions, he said the Prime Minister was impressed by the BRT systems operating in Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar and directed that Arusha should have a similar service.

“The Prime Minister told me he has seen those modern rapid buses in Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar and said, ‘Sit down and plan — I want to see them here as well,’” said Mr Makonda.

According to him, the buses are expected to run on gas rather than conventional fuel, a move aimed at lowering operating costs and reducing environmental pollution.

He said the service will be particularly important during Afcon, when Arusha is expected to receive a large number of visitors from within and outside the country.

Mr Makonda, who previously served as Arusha Regional Commissioner, said preliminary planning meetings will begin immediately after the Prime Minister concludes his tour of the region.

“The Prime Minister’s directives are an order. I assure him that, working with the regional leadership, preparations will start immediately after this event,” he said.

The planned introduction of BRT services in Arusha is seen as part of a broader strategy to upgrade urban transport infrastructure and strengthen the city’s status as a tourism and international conference hub.

Traders warned over misuse of public spaces

During the same event, Mr Nchemba commended the construction of Kilombero Market and the management of public funds used for development projects in Arusha, saying he was satisfied with the implementation compared to other areas he had visited where project management had raised concerns.

However, he criticised the practice of some individuals acquiring business stalls in public spaces only to sublet them to small-scale traders.

He described the behaviour as exploitative and unacceptable, directing the relevant authorities to take immediate action to curb the practice.