Mofat board targets airline-standard service for BRT system

Dar es Salaam. The Board of Directors of Mofat Company Limited has inspected the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system as part of efforts to develop strategies to improve service standards.

Board chairperson Mr Gaudence Temu said on Monday, February 16 that the visit—from Kivukoni Terminal to Mbagala—enabled directors to observe operations first-hand, engage passengers and identify operational challenges.

“We want to introduce improvements that will make our services comparable to those offered in the airline industry, particularly in terms of efficiency, reliability and customer care. The BRT project is important to many people who rely on it daily, and this visit has helped us gather passengers’ views so that we can develop practical strategies for better service delivery,” he said.

Mr Temu revealed that more than 30 BRT buses have been damaged due to misuse of dedicated lanes by unauthorised road users, including tricycle riders.

“We appeal to the public to treat the buses and infrastructure as their own property,” he said.

He said that frequent encroachment on BRT lanes—designed exclusively for high-speed buses to ensure smooth and uninterrupted journeys—remains one of the biggest challenges facing the service.

Despite the restriction, the lanes are often used by motorcycle taxis (bodaboda), three-wheeled vehicles (bajaji) and private motorists, a practice that disrupts operations and increases safety risks.

Responding to concerns about smart travel cards, Mr Temu said there was no shortage at present, noting that adequate numbers were already in circulation. He added that the company would continue reviewing the system to ensure further improvements where necessary.

Another board member, Mr Henry John Chenge, acknowledged the economic pressures facing bodaboda and bajaji operators but stressed that the dedicated lanes must remain reserved for BRT buses.

“This is especially important for safety. Bus drivers must exercise great care to avoid accidents, and the presence of other vehicles in these lanes increases the risk,” he said.