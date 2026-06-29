Buddhist Charity Day supports 250 vulnerable families in Dar

Dar es Salaam. Some 250 vulnerable families in Chamazi, Dar es Salaam, received food assistance during Tanzania Buddhist Charity Day, an initiative aimed at supporting households facing economic challenges.

The beneficiaries received food packages containing rice, maize flour, wheat flour, cooking oil and sugar during the event held at Bodhi International School under the theme Blessings for All.

Organised by the Chinese Buddhist Association of Tanzania, the annual event seeks to support vulnerable groups and promote community service.

Among the beneficiaries was Chamazi resident Rahab Abdi, who said the support came at a time when she was struggling with illness and unemployment.

“I am sick and unemployed and I have no one to support me. I also need healthcare support and money for medication,” she said.

Another beneficiary, Hija Omary from Vigoa, called for the programme to be expanded to include education support and services for children with special needs.

Kitogo Kitimbe, also from Vigoa, urged organisers to continue providing assistance, saying many families were still facing economic difficulties.

The event also included cultural activities and speeches by community leaders.

Speaking during the event, Chairman of the Chinese Buddhist Association of Tanzania, Venerable Master Xianhong, said helping others contributes to social wellbeing and community development.

“Helping others is one way of building a peaceful society. People should continue supporting one another,” he said.

According to organisers, the event marked the ninth year of charity activities organised by the Chinese Buddhist community in Tanzania.

Chamazi Ward Chairpersons’ Council chairman Jones Katunzi called on the organisation to consider supporting vulnerable residents through health insurance programmes, noting that more than 1,000 elderly people in the ward require such support.