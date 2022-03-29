Bus e-ticketing set for fresh start after snags

By Rosemary Mirondo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The bus e-ticketing system is scheduled to be launched afresh on April 1.

According to the Land Transport Regulatory Authority (Latra) and Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), the system would be on a trial phase to the end of June.

The government, through Latra, launched the project in May 2020, but its implementation was fraught with problems, leading to its temporary suspension.

Challenges encountered included operators failing to get their actual daily revenues from ticket sales, travellers experiencing poor connectivity while using the system, and failure to access e-tickets in some areas.

Latra and TRA representatives said yesterday that problems that were apparent when the system was first launched had been resolved.

TRA deputy commissioner for domestic revenue Swalehe Byarugabe said no operator would be penalised for any shortcomings during the pilot phase.

Operators will also not be compelled to have money in the system as was previously the case.

“E-ticketing will allow customers to purchase tickets from anywhere, thereby facilitating access to information by TRA, the relevant ministry, and insurance, among other stakeholders,” Mr Byarugabe said.

He added that stakeholders would also be educated on how the system operates, and what to do in case of any problems.

Tanzania Bus Owners Association (Taboa) chairman Abdallah Mohamed said Taboa members were happy because most of the concerns they raised when the system was first launched two years ago had been addressed.

He said bus owners were previously required to deposit “huge” sums in the system before they could sell tickets, but this was no longer a requirement.

“The major challenge now is how we will be able to show in our annual expenditure records money spent on services like cleaning buses, security, and parking. However, we have been assured that these will be addressed soon,” he said.

Latra director of regulation Johansen Kahatano said at least 30,000 dealers would be on the platform when comes online later this week

“If customers encounter any challenges, they can use bank agents, or mobile money agents to purchase tickets. We are well prepared this time around,” he said.

Mr Kahatano noted that there had been delays because stakeholders were concerned about levies, but added that the issue had been now sorted out.

According to him, once the platform was up and running, they would consider introducing the system in commuter bus services.

Mr Kahatano said e-ticketing for daldalas could be introduced as early as next year.