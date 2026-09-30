Bus services resume in Dodoma after drivers’ strike

Dodoma. Bus services at Dodoma Regional Bus Terminal have returned to normal after drivers ended their strike on Tuesday evening.

Speaking to The Citizen on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, bus agents operating from the terminal said services had resumed, with buses leaving for various destinations across the country.

Machame Bus agent Omar Mkumbo said services resumed on Tuesday evening and were operating normally.

“There is no strike; it has ended. Services resumed yesterday evening, and buses have continued leaving for different destinations today,” he said.

BM Coach agent Mariam Madeje said buses scheduled to operate on Wednesday had followed their normal timetables since morning, with passengers able to travel without disruption.

“Today’s situation is different from yesterday. No passengers have been stranded here because of a lack of transport. The strike has ended,” she said.

The acting head of the Land Transport Regulatory Authority (Latra) in Dodoma, Emmanuel Ezekiel, said the strike at the terminal ended at about 5pm on Tuesday.

He said transport services resumed shortly afterwards and the situation at the terminal remained calm.

“The situation is calm and the strike has ended. Services resumed yesterday evening and are continuing as normal,” Mr Ezekiel said.

Dodoma. Bus services at Dodoma Regional Bus Terminal have returned to normal after drivers ended their strike on Tuesday evening.

Speaking to The Citizen on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, bus agents operating from the terminal said services had resumed, with buses leaving for various destinations across the country.

Machame Bus agent Omar Mkumbo said services resumed on Tuesday evening and were operating normally.

“There is no strike; it has ended. Services resumed yesterday evening, and buses have continued leaving for different destinations today,” he said.

BM Coach agent Mariam Madeje said buses scheduled to operate on Wednesday had followed their normal timetables since morning, with passengers able to travel without disruption.

“Today’s situation is different from yesterday. No passengers have been stranded here because of a lack of transport. The strike has ended,” she said.

The acting head of the Land Transport Regulatory Authority (Latra) in Dodoma, Emmanuel Ezekiel, said the strike at the terminal ended at about 5pm on Tuesday.

He said transport services resumed shortly afterwards and the situation at the terminal remained calm.