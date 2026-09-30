No buses for second day as drivers maintain strike despite minister’s directive

Dar es Salaam. Bus services remained suspended at Magufuli Bus Terminal on Wednesday morning as drivers maintained their strike for a second day despite directives by Home Affairs Minister Patrobas Katambi to resume work.

By 8:50am, no bus had left the terminal for scheduled services, leaving passengers stranded as the standoff between drivers and the Government continued.

The drivers said they remained dissatisfied with the Government’s response to their grievances, which include deductions of points from driving licences, suspension of drivers and the removal of licences from the system.

The strike began on Tuesday, September 29, prompting Minister Katambi to visit the terminal and direct the Police Force to immediately suspend the demerit-point system pending a comprehensive review.

He also appealed to the drivers to return to work peacefully and directed police officers not to harass them during a 14-day transition period as the Government reviews their concerns.

The directives, however, did not immediately end the strike, with drivers remaining off the road on Wednesday morning.

The continued stoppage disrupted travel plans, with some passengers seeking refunds while others looked for alternative means of transport.

Taboa Director of Communications Mustafa Mwalongo said bus operators were also under pressure from passengers demanding refunds.