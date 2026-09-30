Bus strike hits Mbeya businesses as services resume

Mbeya. Some long-distance bus services resumed from Mbeya on Wednesday, but traders and bus touts said the drivers’ strike had disrupted their businesses and reduced their incomes.

A visit by Mwananchi Digital to Mbeya Regional Bus Terminal at about 11am on September 30, 2026, found some buses leaving for various destinations, while some passengers said they had spent the night at the terminal waiting for their journeys to resume.

The strike began on Tuesday, September 29, disrupting some long-distance services and leaving passengers who had already bought tickets stranded as they awaited a Government response.

The resumption of services followed Government efforts to engage long-distance drivers and their leaders in talks aimed at resolving the grievances behind the strike.

However, traders at the terminal said the disruption had increased their costs and delayed the delivery of goods to their intended markets.

Robert Ngelendo, a gold trader from Mwanza, said the one-day disruption had significantly affected his business because the value of gold can change from day to day.

“I have suffered an unexpected loss. I travelled from Mwanza to Dar es Salaam to transport a consignment, but I got stuck in Mbeya yesterday. I am still here waiting for transport,” he said.

He said the delay had also forced him to incur additional costs for food and accommodation.

“I came to Mbeya for business and was supposed to leave yesterday. The drivers’ strike has affected me significantly because in the gold business, the value of the commodity can rise or fall every day,” he said.

Mr Ngelendo urged the Government to consider the concerns of all parties, including the challenges facing drivers, particularly those related to road safety.

He said bus transport was an important link for many Tanzanians, particularly low-income earners, meaning disruptions could have wider economic consequences.

Michael Kasopa, a clothing trader from Mbeya who supplies goods to customers in Morogoro, said the strike delayed deliveries to customers who were waiting for their orders.

“I have suffered significant business losses. However, we can now see buses starting to travel to different regions. We urge the Government to continue engaging with the drivers before the disruption causes greater damage,” he said.

Touts count losses

Bus touts at the terminal also said the disruption had reduced their income because they depend on the number of buses and passengers arriving at the station.

Richard Sanga, a tout at the terminal, said business had been difficult since Tuesday because of the shortage of passengers caused by the strike.

“Some passengers spent the night here, while others wanted their fares refunded. We appealed to the drivers to exercise restraint, following the discussions with regional authorities who visited yesterday, including Mbeya Regional Commissioner Jumanne Sagini,” he said.

Mr Sanga said passenger numbers remained low even after services resumed because some travellers feared the strike could return.

He called on the Government to continue engaging drivers and bus owners to find a lasting solution and ensure transport services operate without disrupting people’s economic activities.

Some traders seize opportunity

While the disruption affected many businesses, some traders at the terminal said the unusual concentration of passengers created opportunities for them.