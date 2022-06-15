Businessman Jitesh Ladwa arraigned in court over forgery

By James Magai More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Businessman has been arraigned at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court facing charges of conspiracy, forgery, submission of false documents, fraudulent acquisition of shares and money laundering.

A part from Jitesh in the case number 28 of 2022 there are other co-accused who are yet to be brought to court.

Jitesh alone face 25 charges, which were all read in court on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

The charges includes transfer of shares from Indian Ocean Ltd, which owns Golden Tulip Hotels.

The company is one of the companies owned by the Walji Ladwa family.

His lawyer denied the charges, asking the court to suspend the legal proceedings, claiming that it has no jurisdiction to proceed with the case as there is another case on shares conflict involving the company at the High Court’s Commercial Division.

However, the prosecution, led by Senior State Counsel Esther Martin, objected to the allegations, claiming that the charges were being heard by the Supreme Court, the Division of Corruption and Economic Sabotage.

Resident Magistrate Rhoda Ndimilanga after hearing both parties' arguments adjourned the case until Friday June 17, when she will rule on case.