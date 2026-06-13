CCM accuses Chadema of promoting unrest, opposition hits back

Dodoma. The ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has accused the opposition Chadema of abandoning conventional politics and instead engaging in activism aimed at inciting unrest and public demonstrations.

Speaking to journalists in Dodoma on Saturday, June 13, CCM's Secretary for Ideology, Publicity and Training, Kenan Kihongosi, claimed that Chadema had shifted from political engagement to organising activities intended to disrupt peace and stability in the country.

But in response, Chadema spokesperson Brenda Rupia dismissed the allegations, describing them as baseless.

"First, he should tell us who these people are that he claims are being paid, who is paying them, and how much they are receiving," she said.

Mr Kihongosi alleged that the opposition party was receiving external funding to support what he described as efforts to destabilise the nation.

"CCM has reliable information that our colleagues in Chadema have been holding secret meetings to mobilise unrest and demonstrations. They have an agenda aimed at disturbing the peace of this country," said Mr Kihongosi.

He warned that peace, once disrupted, could be difficult to restore, and called on Tanzanians to reject individuals and groups advocating actions that could threaten national stability.

The CCM official further accused some opposition figures of using public rallies to hurl insults, arguing that such conduct was inconsistent with Tanzanian values and the principles governing political parties.

Mr Kihongosi also urged young people and women not to be manipulated into participating in activities that could lead to unrest.

"Some of those encouraging demonstrations are abroad. They and their children are living outside the country and are being supported by others, while those they recruit locally are paid to fuel disorder," he said.

He further claimed that some activists campaigning for demonstrations had renounced their Tanzanian citizenship and had no family members involved in the activities they were allegedly promoting.

Mr Kihongosi said CCM had already shared information with security agencies regarding the alleged plans and called on members of the public to report any suspicious activities that could threaten peace and security.

In a separate matter, Mr Kihongosi renewed his call for a public debate with senior Chadema leaders, including Vice-Chairman (Mainland) John Heche, Godbless Lema, Boniface Jacob and Joseph Mbilinyi, popularly known as Sugu.

He said he was prepared to face all four leaders in a single debate, arguing that CCM had a strong tradition of nurturing leaders through various levels of responsibility.

Mr Kihongosi also urged Tanzanians to focus on economic development and wealth creation rather than engaging in divisive activities.