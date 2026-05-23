Chadema rejects cooperation with criminal investigation commission, cites bias

Arusha/Dar. The opposition, Chadema, has said it will not cooperate with the criminal investigation commission established by President Samia Suluhu Hassan, claiming it lacks independence and is intended to target individuals advocating for a new constitution and free and fair elections.

Speaking during a special Northern Zone regional meeting of senior party leaders in Arusha on Thursday, May 21, 2026, Chadema secretary general John Mnyika said the commission was a continuation of the Justice Mohamed Chande Commission, which he claimed had already attributed blame to individuals promoting the slogans “No Reforms No Election” and “Oktoba Tunatiki”.

According to a State House statement dated May 18, 2026, President Hassan, appointed a Commission of Inquiry into criminal matters arising from the October 29, 2025 incidents and named Justice Shaban Lila as chairperson.

The move followed recommendations by Justice Mohamed Chande after submitting his report.

Justice Chande had recommended the formation of a new criminal investigation commission to examine offences committed during and after the elections to ensure legal accountability. Three commissioners were appointed: Gad Mjemmas, Awadh Bawazir and Aishiel Sumari.

Mr Mnyika said that after the 2025 elections, Chadema’s Central Committee declared the polls illegitimate and called for their annulment and a fresh election under a new constitution and an independent electoral commission.

He said the party had earlier demanded an independent local and international body to investigate deaths and abuses before and after the elections, but instead the government formed the Chande Commission, which he claimed only collected information and recommended further investigations.

Citing the Chande report, Mnyika said it linked constitutional reform demands and opposition slogans to the October 29, 2025 incidents, arguing that accountability should instead target those responsible for alleged human rights violations rather than individuals demanding reforms.

“Instead of dealing with those who caused deaths and issued orders leading to killings, they are targeting the triggers,” he said.

He added that Chadema believes the new commission is intended to target activists, religious leaders and opposition figures rather than uncover the truth.

Mr Mnyika also questioned the appointment of some commissioners, alleging that they lacked a strong record of defending justice based on previous judicial decisions.

Despite rejecting cooperation, he acknowledged that the commission has legal powers to summon individuals and demand documents, saying the party would decide its response if formally required to appear.

Chadema maintained that its position remains unchanged and that it will not cooperate unless a fully independent body is established to investigate the incidents transparently.

Political analyst Prof Benson Bana urged restraint, saying Tanzania must remain united and encouraging all sides to use legal channels, while emphasising that commissions established by the President operate within the law and should be allowed to function.

He said investigations led by Justice Lila would be based on findings from the Chande Commission and that those found liable for criminal offences would be referred to the relevant legal authorities.