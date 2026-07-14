CCM, ACT Wazalendo in simmering political tension

Unguja/Dar. Tension is mounting between CCM and ACT Wazalendo after the ruling party warned that the opposition’s decision to publicise details of their joint declaration breaches confidentiality and could derail the historic reconciliation talks.

The friction comes just days after the two sides signed a historic document on July 9, 2026, at the Zanzibar State House.

The pact outlines seven key issues for dialogue, alongside forming a joint consultative committee and a neutral commission tasked with overseeing the entire reconciliation process.

Addressing constituency and regional party leaders on Sunday, July 12, ACT Wazalendo national chairperson, Mr Othman Masoud Othman, detailed several sensitive aspects of the broad agreement that had been temporarily withheld from the public during the initial release of the joint declaration.

Of the seven issues, Mr Othman focused on the fifth item, which contains 10 sub-clauses, explaining that his objective was to inform Tanzanians about the consensus reached and subsequent areas mapped out for their future discussions.

The sub-clauses demand sweeping reforms in justice delivery, the civil service, and local government.

Specifically, the opposition wants elected councillors to serve as chief administrative overseers, as constitutionally mandated, replacing the traditional local Shehas.

"We demand proper Zanzibari identity cards rather than simple residency cards. We also target early voting, voter registration, establishing a reconciliation commission, setting up election consultative committees, reforms in state public media and security organs during major polls, and restructuring the Government of National Unity," noted Mr Othman.

Speaking to local journalists on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, Zanzibar CCM Special Committee Secretary for Ideology and Publicity, Mr Khamis Mbeto Khamis, insisted that the strict code of secrecy surrounding meeting agendas must be respected, warning that violating these rules could completely derail the entire ongoing bilateral political reconciliation process.

"What was signed there is a joint declaration. And within that declaration, there are other clauses; the declaration stipulates that there will be agendas to be discussed, and regarding those agendas, it says a committee will be formed. It is this committee that is tasked to discuss those agendas and provide official updates to the public," said Mr Mbeto.

Mr Mbeto further said both parties agreed that whatever is under discussion or requires public release must be made public strictly through a joint statement.

"Yet today, even before the committee has been formed, agendas are already being leaked. This committee should be overseeing these matters and explaining those agendas, which is not what is currently happening," added Mr Mbeto.

He emphasised that while some issues in these discussions might be approved smoothly, others may fail, making it crucial for negotiators to exercise wisdom and protect the strict confidentiality of these talks.

He added that this conduct suggests the opposition party is seeking public sympathy, but with the underlying motive of disrupting the dialogue talks by making citizens believe that issues still under discussion have already been formally agreed upon.

Addressing an internal party meeting on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, in Konde Constituency, Pemba's Micheweni District, the ACT Wazalendo Zanzibar Vice Chairperson Ismail Jussa Ladhu fired back. Without naming Mr Mbeto, Mr Jussa questioned whether the CCM official had actually participated in the delicate political reconciliation negotiations.

"Did you participate in these talks? If you were not in, who told you about those taboos, rules, and political ethics?" questioned Mr Jussa.

He argued that matters of national and public interest cannot be hidden, questioning who would be informed if details were kept entirely secret.

"We did not merge parties. They have their party, we have ours; they cannot dictate to us to follow what they want," said Mr Jussa.

Meanwhile, Mr Masoud maintained that the party has no worries because what they fight for benefits all the people of Zanzibar.

Analysts, stakeholders react

A coalition of 12 political parties in Zanzibar, while praising the joint declaration, urged party leaders and citizens to avoid hateful statements, incitement, and any other actions that could jeopardise the future peace, harmony, and political stability of the Isles.

The coalition comprises Makini, Sau, CCK, UPDP, Ada-Tadea, UNDP, DP, TLP, NCCR-Mageuzi, UDP, and NRA.

Coalition secretary and Makini Party Secretary-General, Mr Ameir Hassan Ameir, said the two main parties must recognise that Zanzibar belongs to all citizens, meaning their ongoing actions must always prioritise the broader national interest above their own narrow, partisan political party interests.

"We demand that this declaration does not remain a mere paper agreement but is translated into concrete actions with mutual trust, transparency, and constructive intentions, without endless bickering," said Mr Ameir.

On the alleged leaks, he noted that reached agreements must be protected, adding that the coalition remains ready to play its part in all processes that strengthen the foundations of our democratic good governance.

Civic United Front (CUF) director of events and politics, Mr Ali Makame Issa, welcomed the reconciliation effort but cautioned that both parties must strictly adhere to the foundations of their joint agreement.

He advised that instead of continuing to clash despite their positive intentions, ACT Wazalendo should officially join the government.

This, he argued, would allow the party to drive its agenda from within the government and earn stronger public trust.

Zanzibar political stakeholder Khamis Hassan Khamis stated that he saw no reason for the two parties to keep bickering, warning that such public division implies personal interests.

"The reconciliation process is not the private property of political parties but belongs fully to the citizens of Zanzibar. Therefore, there is absolutely no reason for division or extreme secrecy.

If they agreed on confidentiality, both sides must remember that what ordinary Zanzibaris truly desire is lasting unity and genuine reconciliation," emphasised Mr Khamis.

Zanzibar has witnessed approximately five major historic political accords since 1995. Each has been brokered between the sitting Zanzibar President and the principal opposition party leader.

Accords previously reached.

The first accord, signed in 2001, pitted President Amani Abeid Karume against CUF Secretary-General Seif Sharif Hamad after the disputed 2000 general election, with the United Nations supervising those talks.

The second accord of 2010 similarly involved President Amani Karume and CUF Secretary-General Seif Sharif Hamad, successfully establishing the historic Government of National Unity.

In 2016, dialogues involved President, Dr Ali Mohamed Shein and Mr Hamad after the ZEC annulled the 2015 general election.